Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, they showed it's possible

There was Maverick Hansen, in the stands, taking pictures, looking around, smiling broadly.

And so were the players.

As the clock ticked down to all zeroes in Spartan Stadium, the crowd was ecstatic and ready to celebrate.

“My teammates love that, my mom not so much,” he said with a smile as he went back down to the field.

After singing the MSU fight song, several players congregated over in the corner of Spartan Stadium where they were chatting with their friends and family.

“We gotta go get Paul back.”

The Iowa victory was less than 10 minutes in the books and the players had their eyes set on bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to East Lansing from Ann Arbor.

This win was a long time coming.

Literally.

It had been 35 days since these guys last tasted victory. The Spartans had traveled from the east coast to the west coast and were 0-3 against Boston College, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Yet they still believed.

Coming off a bye week, the players had a goal for the rest of the season: finish 6-0.

In the postgame press conferences, player after player mentioned it: win the next six games, starting tonight.

Tonight’s opponent swaggered into East Lansing confident from their shellacking of Washington (40-16) last week. Turns out that the Hawkeye yellow was fool’s gold.

The Spartans came out strong, putting together strong defensive stands and efficient offensive drives that moved them down into field goal range.

That’s where Jonathan Kim took over. Kim made six field goals and missed only one, a 55-yarder to end the first half.

“It’s an honor,” he said after the game. “I’m just happy to go out and help this team win."

Jordan Turner compared Kim’s kicks to the perfect release in a video game, saying they had confidence that he was going to go out there and moved the numbers on the scoreboard. Kim doesn’t play the video game, though, so he didn’t get the reference. But he was smiling ear to ear in front of the room full of media members, answering questions about what he just accomplished.