Michigan State true freshman linebacker Jordan Hall is already being viewed as someone who could be an immediate difference-maker for the Spartans on defense. Hall, who is becoming a popular name with fans, is being recognized by the media as well. He was just been named to the Big Ten freshman to watch list and is ready to be a difference maker this season for the Spartans. For some, the transition from high school to college football may be more difficult. However, when he spoke to the media on Monday, Hall seemed poised. He mentioned that one of the biggest differences he has noticed so far is tempo, but he’s excited and ready to play in front of fans at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 1. “At IMG (Academy), we had a faster tempo compared to some other high schools, but college is a little bit faster," Hall said. “Things are a little bit different and I’m very excited. [Kickoff] can’t come any faster. I'm counting down the days and am super excited to be out in front of the fans and I’m ready for a great game. “

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gSGFsbCB3YXMgbmFtZWQgb25lIG9mIHRoZSBCaWcgVGVu IEZyZXNobWFuIHRvIHdhdGNoIGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+ LiBUb2RheSwgaGUgdG9sZCBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCB0aGF0IGhp cyBzcHJpbmcgcHJlcCBoZWxwZWQgaGltIG91dCBhIGxvdCBpbiBwcmVwYXJh dGlvbiBmb3IgZmFsbCBjYW1wLiBDbGljayBoZXJlIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+JiMzOTtzIEJpZyBUZW4gU3BvdGxpZ2h0 OiBGcmVzaG1lbiB0byB3YXRjaDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Mz YWFXelNWaksiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DM2FhV3pTVmpLPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vajhYQU1UeDdZWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2o4 WEFNVHg3WVk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQg KEBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9TcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTY5MzY4Nzg3NTgzNTk3NzkyOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Hall knew that no matter his college decision, he would enroll early because of his initial vow to attend IMG Academy. Like many of his other teammates, Hall was a highly sought-after prospect, and knew that getting extra work in would help in the long run. Early enrollment allows players to be as prepared as possible. Hall -- who touched on the importance of enrolling early -- noted that student-athletes who do so are better acclimated and more accustomed to their new team and roles. “It wasn’t that difficult of a decision," Hall explained about enrolling early. "By the end of my sophomore year, I knew that I was going to go there early so that I could be in the best position possible to play as early as possible. It definitely helps coming in early, getting acclimated with the playbook more, and feeling out the defense and offense."

Composure is an essential trait for any athlete to have, and Hall is certainly no stranger to it. At IMG, Hall was the only three-time captain in school history. He says that staying focused on the moment and ironing out mistakes have been crucial so far. “I just try to focus and don’t make it bigger than what it is," Hall mentioned. "If you had a bad play or a bad practice, just look at the facts: you did this wrong, you know what you need to work on.” Michigan State will return most of its production from last year’s linebacker room which is a huge plus for the season outlook. Cal Haladay, who led the Spartans in total tackles last year (120), returns. Also returning is Jacoby Windmon, who played at both linebacker and defensive end in 2022, and recorded 49 total tackles in eight games last season. Aaron Brule, who played in all 12 games last season with 30 total tackles, returns for the 2023 season as well. Darius Snow is still recovering from a significant leg injury in 2022, but also returns in 2023 and has been participating in drills in fall camp thus far. However, the Spartans did lose Ben VanSumeren, who ranked third on the team with 81 total tackles in 2022 The linebacker room, with its assortment of veterans, has been crucial thus far in Hall's development. He mentions that by looking up to guys who have been in the same position as him, Hall can use their wisdom to help him improve his play. “Jacoby, Brule, Cal, Snow ... I try to get input from those guys every day that I can,” Hall said. “They’ve been in my position, and they’ve done great jobs since they’ve been here. So I want to take as much information as I can from them.” Hall could potentially see his first action in the Green and White on Friday, Sept. 1 when Central Michigan visits Michigan State for the season opener. The primetime matchup will kick off under the lights starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.