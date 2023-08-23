Michigan State's Jordan Hall 'counting down the days' until season opener
Michigan State true freshman linebacker Jordan Hall is already being viewed as someone who could be an immediate difference-maker for the Spartans on defense. Hall, who is becoming a popular name with fans, is being recognized by the media as well. He was just been named to the Big Ten freshman to watch list and is ready to be a difference maker this season for the Spartans.
For some, the transition from high school to college football may be more difficult. However, when he spoke to the media on Monday, Hall seemed poised. He mentioned that one of the biggest differences he has noticed so far is tempo, but he’s excited and ready to play in front of fans at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 1.
“At IMG (Academy), we had a faster tempo compared to some other high schools, but college is a little bit faster," Hall said. “Things are a little bit different and I’m very excited. [Kickoff] can’t come any faster. I'm counting down the days and am super excited to be out in front of the fans and I’m ready for a great game. “
Hall knew that no matter his college decision, he would enroll early because of his initial vow to attend IMG Academy. Like many of his other teammates, Hall was a highly sought-after prospect, and knew that getting extra work in would help in the long run. Early enrollment allows players to be as prepared as possible.
Hall -- who touched on the importance of enrolling early -- noted that student-athletes who do so are better acclimated and more accustomed to their new team and roles.
“It wasn’t that difficult of a decision," Hall explained about enrolling early. "By the end of my sophomore year, I knew that I was going to go there early so that I could be in the best position possible to play as early as possible. It definitely helps coming in early, getting acclimated with the playbook more, and feeling out the defense and offense."
Composure is an essential trait for any athlete to have, and Hall is certainly no stranger to it. At IMG, Hall was the only three-time captain in school history. He says that staying focused on the moment and ironing out mistakes have been crucial so far.
“I just try to focus and don’t make it bigger than what it is," Hall mentioned. "If you had a bad play or a bad practice, just look at the facts: you did this wrong, you know what you need to work on.”
Michigan State will return most of its production from last year’s linebacker room which is a huge plus for the season outlook. Cal Haladay, who led the Spartans in total tackles last year (120), returns. Also returning is Jacoby Windmon, who played at both linebacker and defensive end in 2022, and recorded 49 total tackles in eight games last season.
Aaron Brule, who played in all 12 games last season with 30 total tackles, returns for the 2023 season as well. Darius Snow is still recovering from a significant leg injury in 2022, but also returns in 2023 and has been participating in drills in fall camp thus far. However, the Spartans did lose Ben VanSumeren, who ranked third on the team with 81 total tackles in 2022
The linebacker room, with its assortment of veterans, has been crucial thus far in Hall's development. He mentions that by looking up to guys who have been in the same position as him, Hall can use their wisdom to help him improve his play.
“Jacoby, Brule, Cal, Snow ... I try to get input from those guys every day that I can,” Hall said. “They’ve been in my position, and they’ve done great jobs since they’ve been here. So I want to take as much information as I can from them.”
Hall could potentially see his first action in the Green and White on Friday, Sept. 1 when Central Michigan visits Michigan State for the season opener. The primetime matchup will kick off under the lights starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.