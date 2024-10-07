Michigan State's homecoming game versus Iowa will kick off in prime time

The game between the Hawkeyes and Spartans is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on NBC.

The Michigan State football program will celebrate its 108th homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 19 in prime time. The Spartans host Iowa and the game now has a kickoff time set and a television channel assigned for it.

Iowa currently has a 3-2 overall record, and a 1-1 record in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 35-7 loss to then-No. 3-ranked (now No. 2-ranked) Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, and have a home game versus Washington this coming weekend before taking on Michigan State the following weekend.

Michigan State is on a bye week and will not have a game this coming weekend. The Spartans enter the upcoming game versus the Hawkeyes with a 3-3 overall record (1-2 Big Ten record), following three-straight losses. Most recently, MSU lost to then No. 6-ranked (now No. 3-ranked) Oregon in Eugene by a final score of 31-10 last Friday.

The 2024 matchup between Iowa and Michigan State will mark the 50th meeting in the all-time series. The Hawkeyes have a slight lead in the series, 25-22-2. MSU is 10-10-1 in home against Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won the past two meetings.

Michigan State last defeated Iowa by a final score of 17-10 in East Lansing. The teams have only met twice since then — a 49-7 win by the Hawkeyes in 2020 and a 26-16 victory by Iowa in 2023.

Former Michigan State basketball player Sam Vincent, a 1985 Spartan alumnus, is the 2024 Homecoming Grand Marshal.

For the full Week Eight Big Ten schedule, see the tweet below.