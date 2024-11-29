Michigan State's Cal Haladay and Maverick Hansen reflect on Spartan careers

Michigan State's Cal Haladay, left, tackles Purdue's Devin Mockobee during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images) (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Michigan State football team hosted Purdue on Friday, Nov. 22 in its last time out. After a strong first-half effort, and shaky second half, the Spartans improved their record to 5-6 with a 24-17 victory over the Boilermakers. Now, MSU hopes to get a sixth win on the 2024 season and earn bowl eligibility with a victory against Rutgers this Saturday in East Lansing for senior day (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1). Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights are 6-5 overall on the 2024 campaign. After starting the season 4-0 — with convincing wins over Virginia Tech and Washington — Rutgers dropped four in a row, then won its next two contests, and is now coming off a dramatic loss to Illinois in the final seconds last weekend, 38-31. The Spartans’ defense, which allowed only a field goal in the first half against Purdue, had to hold its own as the offense scored all 24 of its points in the first half last week. The Boilermakers’ offense scored on back-to-back drives to start the second half. Eventually, Michigan State settled in and forced a punt, an interception and a turnover on downs. For the Spartans, playing on senior day will be a test of the team’s resiliency —something that has become a hallmark for the Spartans in recent years. The game this weekend, however, is different. The Spartans are aiming to clinch their first bowl berth since the 2021 season when Michigan State beat Pittsburgh 31-21 in the Peach Bowl. The Spartans are in a “must-win” scenario this Saturday to keep their season alive. Ahead of Saturday's game, Michigan State redshirt senior linebacker Cal Haladay and sixth-year senior defensive tackled Maverick Hansen reflected on their college careers, while defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi broke down the defense.

Advertisement

Michigan State's Angelo Grose, left, celebrates after sacking Purdue's quarterback Hudson Card, right, during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images) (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Haladay is a proven leader both on the field and off. The Elysburg, Pennsylvania native has had his ups and downs on the field, but embodies the traits of a true “Spartan.” Haladay, who put the game on ice for the Spartans with a pick-six in the 2021 Peach Bowl, now has the opportunity to secure the second bowl game appearance of his career. Haladay, who has stayed at Michigan State for his entire collegiate career — an increasingly rare choice in today’s era of NIL and transfers — spoke about why he chose to remain “home” in East Lansing. “I’ve treated this as my home," Haladay said about Michigan State. "I just felt like it was home. I didn’t feel a need to leave. I felt like this was the best situation for me. For people leaving, that’s what they need. If that’s what people (transfers) need to do, then that’s what they need to do. I had a lot of friends that ended up transferring, but I still talk to people all the time (who have left). It’s still a good relationship (with the players who left), but we just kind of went our separate ways." Haladay knows that when his time in East Lansing is done, he will leave the program in good hands with head coach Jonathan Smith, Rossi and the rest of the staff. “I think we have a lot of potential, and there’s a lot of growth that can happen in a short period of time. “I think within a couple of years, we (Michigan State) are going to be a very good team, with a culture that people want to play for and be around. That’s just what the brand of football is going to be, I believe. That’s what Coach Smith has been trying to do, and it’s just going to become more prevalent as time goes on.”

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, center, claps after Nathan Carter's touchdown against Purdue during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images) (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Another senior who has impacted the Spartan program both as a player and a leader is Hansen. The sixth-year graduate senior interior defensive lineman from Farmington Hills, had a similar path to Michigan State that Haladay had: recruited by Mark Dantonio, played for Mel Tucker and now plays for Smith. It may be surprising to some that Hansen spent six years at Michigan State, but he mentioned that he “loves this program,” and even that may be an understatement. “I've given everything I had for the last six years to this place, and I don’t regret any of it," Hansen said. "This is my program. I wear the Green and White with pride.” Originally, Hansen was recruited as an athlete under Dantonio, meaning he could have played either side of the football, but Michigan State wanted him to play defensive line. Hansen remembers his National Signing Day like it was yesterday. He mentioned that he originally planned to sign as an offensive lineman with Central Michigan. Things quickly changed when Dantonio, Michigan State's head coach at the time, called Hansen. He was in his first-hour class at Harrison High School when he recalls Dantonio asking the highly anticipated question: “Do you want to be a Spartan?” “You see where I am, so it was awesome,” Hansen reflected. “They ended up sending me off for a few hours so I could pick up a Spartan hat and everything because I didn’t have a hat for Signing Day.” Hansen detailed his recruiting process further, saying that whenever he started to get scouted by the Spartans, which was around his sophomore year, he and his mom would make it a priority to see MSU play. “I always told my mom, any game that we get an offer to (attend) at Michigan State, let’s go to it," Hansen said. "I probably went to two or three my sophomore year, three or four my junior year, and my senior year I was probably at four (games), too. Any time (Michigan State) would send me tickets, I would take advantage of it.”

Michigan State's Maverick Hansen, right, works with defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK) (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)