For the second-straight year, members of the Michigan State gymnastics assistant coaching staff were recognized as the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Region Four Assistants of the Year. Spartan associate head coach Nicole Jones and first-year assistant coach Devin Wright shared the honor. The awards mark the sixth WCGA Assistant Coach of the Year honors in Spartan history.

When Michigan State gymnastics junior Delanie Harkness and sophomore Gabrielle Stephen compete on Thursday, April 13 for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships -- with Harkness competing on floor and Stephen competing on beam -- there will be two assistant MSU coaches cheering them on behind head coach Mike Rowe. While Harkness and Stephen are the ones who will be performing in front of the crowds, the coaching team behind them are superstars in their own right.

Gymnastics head coach Mike Rowe spoke with Spartans Illustrated about how important these two women are to his program.

"I’ve watched Nicole [Jones] grow and develop into an elite-level collegiate coach back when she first graduated from Michigan State as a student-athlete until actually working with her in 2014 up to now," said Rowe. "Her passion without question is the happiness, success and well-being of our team and providing them with every resource possible to help them be successful both in and out of the gym. She’s my right-arm and along with Devin [Wright], continually works towards our staff cohesiveness, always with optimism, as we continually try to enhance our process towards achieving our program goals."

Jones was very grateful to receive the regional assistant coach of the year award.

"To have our peers recognize the efforts of our staff means a lot to us," said Jones. "We knew this season was special for our program, but receiving recognitions like this is just icing on the cake. I am very appreciative to our team for putting in the work and trusting the process. Without all of their success this season, this award wouldn’t have been possible! It’s a special time to be a Spartan! Go Green!"

Rowe told Spartans Illustrated how thrilled he was with his first-year assistant coach, Devin Wright.

"[Wright] came to us interested in our volunteer position," said Rowe. "Her enthusiasm, known attention to details, drills and desire to make an impact, enticed me to go with her as our assistant and I am so glad that I did. [Wright] made an impact from day one. She has an amazing enthusiasm with the team that doesn’t fade. She’s professional, caring and willing to go the extra mile to help our team conquer any obstacles in their way. Her desire to tackle more administrative duties demonstrates her desire to continue on this career path."

Wright was honored to be recognized as a regional assistant coach of the year.

"This would not have been possible without the grit, dedication, and hard work from Team 49," said Wright. "As my first year as an assistant coach, I have been so fortunate to be amongst amazing leadership and [a] team that keeps striving for greatness. Our Spartan family is truly something special and I am so proud to bleed green!"

Jones and Wright have worked together to move the gymnastics program in the right direction, setting record after record this year and last.

"The combination of [Jones] and [Wright] became the right formula for what our program needed to get us where we are today," said Rowe.

MSU put forth another record-breaking season under Jones' and Wright's guidance this year, breaking the team overall record twice and setting new team records on vault, bars and beam. The Spartans ended the season in the NCAA Pittsburgh Regional final, marking MSU's second-straight appearance in an NCAA Regional Final. Finishing the season with a record of 25-6 marked MSU’s highest win total since a 27-3 mark in 1996. MSU also captured the Big Ten Regular Season title for the first time in school history.

Wright earned her first Assistant of the Year award in her first season as a collegiate coach, leading the Spartans on vault and floor. Jones is in her 13th season with the Spartan coaching staff and sixth as an associate head coach. Wright is in her first season with MSU, joining the Spartans after spending five years as a club coach at Cincinnati Gymnastics Academy.