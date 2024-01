Unsurprisingly, Michigan State football is making sure to prioritize legacy 2026 offensive lineman Gregory Patrick. The Spartans re-offered Patrick on Friday.

Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik visited Portage Northern High School on Friday to connect with Patrick's coaches, including head coach Kurt Twichell. MSU defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi also visited Portage Northern on Friday to check in on Patrick's teammate, 2024 linebacker commit Jadyn Walker, who is currently unsigned.

Patrick and Michalczik later spoke on the phone and had a good conversation. That's when Patrick learned about the re-offer.

Shortly afterward, Spartans Illustrated spoke with Patrick. He detailed his excitement for the opportunity, gave his thoughts on the new Michigan State football staff and updated where things stand in his recruitment.