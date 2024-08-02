Head coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State continued to take advantage of their opportunity to recruit players from the area and around the country during the temporary reopening of the recruiting calendar in late July.

This past weekend, on Friday and Saturday, MSU had its fourth annual "Spartan Dawg Con" event, which connects current and former Michigan State players and coaches with class of 2025 commits and recruits in future classes as well.

Following the event, Spartans Illustrated spoke with many of those prospects. Here is what each of those recruits had to say about Michigan State: