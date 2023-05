Michigan State offered 2024 four-star linebacker/edge Naki Tuakoi earlier this week.

Tuakoi, who plays for Fremont High School in Oakland, California, is the No. 11-ranked linebacker and the No. 21 prospect in the state of California in the 2024 class.

He discussed the Michigan State offer with Spartans Illustrated.

