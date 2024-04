Michigan State tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak offered a scholarship to class of 2026 four-star Camden Jensen on Monday.

The offer from the Spartans has certainly caught the attention of Jensen, who has seen his recruitment take off over the past few months.

The Heritage High School (Littleton, Colorado) athlete already has double-digit scholarship offers and currently ranks as the No. 10 tight end and No. 178 player overall in the 2026 class.

Jensen spoke to Spartans Illustrated to provide his reaction to the scholarship offer and to give his thoughts on Michigan State.