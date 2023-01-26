A name to watch at the running back position in the 2025 class is Caden Knighten out of Wynnewood High School in Oklahoma. The electric athlete received a scholarship offer from Michigan State on Jan. 24.

Knighten trains with C4 Sports and Performance and Fitness. Sean Cooper, founder and director of C4, has a strong relationship with the Michigan State coaching staff and also trains four-star defensive end Bai Jobe, an early enrollee in MSU's 2023 class. The Spartans also have strong interest in several other of Cooper's clients, including Knighten.

Knighten discussed what the offer means to him with Spartans Illustrated.

"First and foremost, I’m thankful for the opportunity God has given me with my athletic ability," Knighten said. "As soon as Coop (Sean Cooper) called, I knew it was something big. When I got the news Michigan State offered me, I kind of went into shock and got excited. It’s just a dream come true seeing huge Division I schools find interest in me."