Michigan State is still in need of a quarterback in the 2024 class, and the Spartans offered rising 2024 prospect Miles O'Neill on Monday.

O'Neill will play his senior season at The Hun School of Princeton in New Jersey in 2023 after playing the past three years at Marblehead High School in Massachusetts.

O'Neill was ecstatic about the Michigan State offer, and discussed it with Spartans Illustrated.

