Class of 2027 Carmel Catholic (Mundelein, Illinois) quarterback Trae Taylor has been going to Michigan State's campus for visits since he with in fifth grade.

When he was in sixth grade, the Spartans were the first school to invite him to a prospect camp.

This past weekend, Taylor was back in East Lansing for the "Spartan Dawg Con" event to check out campus again and interact with the coaching staff.

For Taylor, this particular visit to MSU will go down as a memorable one, as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and general manager Cole Moore extended a scholarship offer to the highly-touted signal-caller.

Taylor spoke with Spartans Illustrated about what the offer means to him, and how the visit went.