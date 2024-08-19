PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Michigan State men's tennis history: Matt Forbes to play in the US Open

Matt Forbes. (Courtesy photo)
Matt Forbes. (Courtesy photo)
Brendan Moore • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@bmoorecfb

It took four grueling sets, but Matt Forbes made history. It wasn’t just history for himself, but history for Michigan State men’s tennis.

Last week in Kalamazoo, Forbes, an incoming freshman at Michigan State, was playing in the USTA Boys’ 18U National Championships. He was up against Jack Kennedy in the final with the winner of the match sealing his spot in the main draw of the upcoming US Open.

Forbes, the 20-seed in the tournament, took the first two sets of the match 6-3, 6-3. He dropped the third set, 4-6, and, when Kennedy took a 4-2 lead in the fourth set, it looked like the match would head to a fifth and deciding set.

Then, the tide turned in Forbes’ favor as he took five of the next six games to win both the set and match.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VUyBPUEVOIEJPVU5EIPCfh7rwn4e4PGJyPjxicj5NYXR0IEZvcmJl cyBpcyB0aGlzIHllYXLigJlzIFVTVEEgQm95c+KAmSAxOHMgbmF0aW9uYWwg Y2hhbXBpb24hIEhl4oCZbGwgYmUgdGhlIGZpcnN0IFNwYXJ0YW4gdG8gcGxh eSBpbiB0aGUgVVMgT3Blbi4g8J+RjzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2ExYlRqQXBVOHgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hMWJUakFwVTh4PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbuKAmXMgVGVubmlzIChATVNV X01UZW5uaXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX01U ZW5uaXMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjI3NzkzNjY1ODcyMTE4ODY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDExLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK
Advertisement

When Kennedy’s final backhand shot went out of bounds, Forbes dropped his racket and fell to the ground and let out all his emotions.

“It was a really hard tournament to win,” Forbes told Spartans Illustrated. “It’s a tournament that’s so prestigious. A bunch of great guys (have) won it. It was my first singles tournament I’ve won in (seemingly) forever. So, it was nice. It was like all of my hard work was worth it.”

With the win, Forbes will be the first Spartan ever to play in the US Open.

Throughout the tournament, Forbes knew what the end goal was — winning the tournament and making the US Open. However, he didn’t want that pressure to weigh too heavily on his shoulders.

“I tried to not let the pressure of playing in the US Open get to me,” he said. “Just go out there and have fun and just let all my strokes fly. And everything will fall right into place.”

Michigan State recruitment

In just two seasons in charge of Michigan State men’s tennis, head coach Harry Jadun and the Spartans have been making waves. From Ozan Baris’ success in singles to new heights being reached by the team, including the most team wins in program history (23), Michigan State is an up-and-coming program with what appears to be the best yet to come.

Jadun landing Forbes on the recruiting trail is just the latest of achievements that will help the program keep ascending the college tennis ladder.

“So excited for Matt to take the crown at ‘Nats at the Zoo,'" Jadun said to Spartans Illustrated, referencing the Nationals at Kalamazoo tournament. “Such a big accomplishment for him and his family after years of hard work. We can’t wait to welcome him on campus and (we) look for big things in his future.”

Forbes is from North Carolina and he was recruited by many southern schools to play tennis, but Michigan State stood out to him in his recruiting process.

“The coaching staff is great,” he said. “The team’s great. I knew a couple guys going into my visit, so that helped a little bit. And overall, Michigan State is fighting for national championships and they gave me the best opportunity to go to the pros.”

Forbes believes that Jadun and assistant coaches Mike Flowers and Kazuki Matsuno can get the most out of him.

“All the coaches there are great, to be honest,” he said. “They all play their role perfectly. Harry’s been great. He’s always believed in my game. And I think that him, Mike Flowers, and Kazuki (Matsuno) can take me to the next level.”

Matt Forbes. (Courtesy photo)
Matt Forbes. (Courtesy photo)

US Open

The US Open begins on Monday, Aug. 26 and it goes until Sunday, Sept. 8. Forbes is a wild card in the main draw, which means he will play one of the top seeds in the first round. There is someone that Forbes has his eye on for a potential first round match – 21-year old Ben Shelton, who is ranked No. 14 in the world.

“It would be fun if I played Ben Shelton,” Forbes said. “That would be pretty fun because on a recruiting visit two years ago, I had a chance to talk to him and hang around him a little bit. He’s a great guy and somebody I really look up to as a role model. So, it would be really nice to play him.”

This will no doubt be the biggest stage Forbes has ever played on. He’s played at all four grand slams on the junior level – Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and US Open. However, this will be his first grand slam at the pro level.

“It would be nice to make a statement,” Forbes said when asked about what he wants to prove. “It would be nice to win matches and stuff like that. I just want to show people how good I really am, have some fun. It’s rare to get the opportunity to play in the actual U.S. Open, so why not make the most of it?”

Forbes says he plays his best when he doesn’t think about the pressure or when he doesn’t let the moment get too big. He plays his best when he’s having fun and when he’s loose. That’s what he’ll be looking to do in New York City.

“When I’m loose, when I’m enjoying myself on the court, I play so much better,” he said. “Why not do it again?”

Why Forbes won't be able to accept all of the prize money

The NCAA has been at the forefront of many lawsuits in recent years. The lawsuit most prominent in the collegiate tennis world is Brantmeier v. NCAA.

North Carolina’s Reese Brantmeier sued the NCAA earlier this year over prize money restrictions. There is an NCAA rule that prohibits college tennis players from accepting more than $10,000 per year in prize money before attending college.

The Brantmeier case has not reached a ruling or settlement at the time of publishing.

The minimum prize money in the US Open singles tournaments, which Forbes will participate in, is $100,000. However, Forbes can only accept a fraction of that paycheck if he wants to maintain his college eligibility.

Forbes says he is planning to maintain his college eligibility and accept the allotted prize money ($10,000) that will allow him to do that.

“The money is nice, but I don’t play tennis just for the money,” he told Spartans Illustrated this week as he was preparing for the US Open.

While it likely isn't on the same level as the six figures prize money for just playing in the main draw at the US Open, one of MSU’s NIL collectives — "This is Sparta!" — has a financial package for Forbes once he gets to campus this fall. "This is Sparta!" has helped Jadun and the Spartans land and continue to financially support several key pieces on the team, including Baris, Aristotelis Thanos (last year's Big Ten freshman of the year), and others.

“The landscape with NIL is ever-changing and it is our job to make sure we are adapting every single day to stay at the forefront of a competitive environment,” Jadun said. “This is a team effort and obviously 'This is Sparta!' has led the charge.”

As for Forbes, he's excited to begin his studies in East Lansing this fall.

“Having a degree is huge for me and my family," said Forbes. "Because if anything were to go wrong with my tennis career — God forbid that happens — then at least I have a degree to lean on.”

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL21pY2hpZ2FuLXN0YXRlLW1lbi1zLXRlbm5pcy1oaXN0 b3J5LW1hdHQtZm9yYmVzLXRvLXBsYXktaW4tdGhlLXVzLW9wZW4iLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1p Y2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaWNoaWdhbi1zdGF0 ZS1tZW4tcy10ZW5uaXMtaGlzdG9yeS1tYXR0LWZvcmJlcy10by1wbGF5LWlu LXRoZS11cy1vcGVuJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK