Michigan State men's ice hockey has hired Mike Porter as the director of player personnel. Additionally, the program has announced that Brad Fast will stay in his role as the director of player development, but will be the extra allowed coach for MSU.

"Brad Fast has been a member of two coaching staffs in his time at Michigan State and has been a critical asset to our program in his player development role," Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said in a statement. "Mike Porter is another Spartan we have added to our staff and he will be a great asset not only in our day-to-day team operations, but also in our alumni relations.

"We feel really good about our staff — we have a dedicated group in every area (that) supports our student-athletes along their educational and hockey journey."

In January, the NCAA Transformation Committee voted to eliminate the distinction of volunteer paid coaches and increase the limit for paid coaches. For college hockey, this means that teams will be allowed a fourth full-time coach on staff. The additional full-time position opened July 1.

MSU's coaching staff currently consists of Nightingale at the helm, associate head coach Jared DeMichiel and assistant coach Mike Towns. Fast will be the fourth addition.

Fast is a former Michigan State defenseman who scored 46 points in his final season. He went on to play one NHL game for the Carolina Hurricanes and had a solid pro career in the AHL, ECHL and Asia League. Fast joined the Michigan State coaching staff as Director of Hockey Operations from 2015 to 2019. Last year, MSU hired him as director of player development.

Porter takes over for Barbara Powers, who most recently served as the director of hockey operations and was with MSU since 2016. She took a new role outside of the university.