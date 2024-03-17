9-seed MSU men's basketball faces Mississippi State at 12:15pm on Thursday
Michigan State is dancing for a 26th-straight March as the Spartans earned a No. 9 seed in the West region. MSU will face No. 8 seed Mississippi State in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday at 12:15pm.
The matchup marks the second meeting all-time between the two Power-Six MSUs. Michigan State defeated Mississippi State on Jan. 2, 1973 in the lone prior meeting. Sthe Spartans downed the Bulldogs 90-82 in a neutral matchup in Mobile, Alabama.
As for the 26th-straight trip, MSU holds the lead for the longest active NCAA Tournament streak, just ahead of Gonzaga's 25-straight visits. The two programs are the only with a double-digit streak.
The Bulldogs of Mississippi State will be in their second-straight NCAA tournament, exiting in a four four matchup against No. 11 Pittsburgh last season. It will mark the fourth NCAA Tournament since Miss. St. advanced out of its first game since falling to No. 1 seed Memphis in the second round in 2008 as the No. 8 seed. It also marks the highest seed for the Bulldogs since that tournament.
As for the Spartans, it marks the third time head coach Tom Izzo's team has earned a nine seed and the first time since 2017. MSU fell to No. 1 seed Kansas in the Round of 32 in the 2017 tournament and to No. 1 seed North Carolina in the second round in the 2007 tournament.
The winner of Thursday's matchup will face the winner of No. 1 North Carolina versus No. 16 Howard/Wagner on Saturday.
