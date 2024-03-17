Michigan State is dancing for a 26th-straight March as the Spartans earned a No. 9 seed in the West region. MSU will face No. 8 seed Mississippi State in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday at 12:15pm.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PRkZJQ0lBTDogV2Ugd2lsbCB0aXAtb2ZmIGF0IDEyOjE1IFBNIEVU IG9uIFRodXJzZGF5LCBNYXJjaCAyMXN0IG9uIENCU/Cfj4AgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hNZkE2U25waHgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94TWZB NlNucGh4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7 cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3Njk1MTk5 MzYxNzM3MDM0MTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTgsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

The matchup marks the second meeting all-time between the two Power-Six MSUs. Michigan State defeated Mississippi State on Jan. 2, 1973 in the lone prior meeting. Sthe Spartans downed the Bulldogs 90-82 in a neutral matchup in Mobile, Alabama. As for the 26th-straight trip, MSU holds the lead for the longest active NCAA Tournament streak, just ahead of Gonzaga's 25-straight visits. The two programs are the only with a double-digit streak.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MRVTigJlTIERBTkNFIOKdleKdleKdlSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vQkZOZGN2NkFRUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JGTmRjdjZBUVE8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgTWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tl dGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc2OTQ5MjYwMjg3MTU4 MzAyNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxNywgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Bulldogs of Mississippi State will be in their second-straight NCAA tournament, exiting in a four four matchup against No. 11 Pittsburgh last season. It will mark the fourth NCAA Tournament since Miss. St. advanced out of its first game since falling to No. 1 seed Memphis in the second round in 2008 as the No. 8 seed. It also marks the highest seed for the Bulldogs since that tournament. As for the Spartans, it marks the third time head coach Tom Izzo's team has earned a nine seed and the first time since 2017. MSU fell to No. 1 seed Kansas in the Round of 32 in the 2017 tournament and to No. 1 seed North Carolina in the second round in the 2007 tournament. The winner of Thursday's matchup will face the winner of No. 1 North Carolina versus No. 16 Howard/Wagner on Saturday.