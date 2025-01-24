Michigan State Men's Basketball: Rutgers Preview

Tre Holloman celebrates victory over Illinois with the fans (Photo by Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

After another Big Ten win to remain perfect in conference play, No. 8 Michigan State travels to New York City to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Madison Square Garden. In their last games, the Spartans beat Illinois 80-78, while RU lost 80-72 at Penn State. This game is set to start at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast live on CBS. While MSU will aim to remain solely atop the Big Ten standings in first place, RU will try to get its season back on track and play the spoiler role when these teams square off.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr.) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 3 - Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.) 5 - Szymon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

Michigan State has been on a tear this season thus far. Sitting at 16-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play, the Spartans have asserted themselves as the favorites in early Big Ten season play. MSU's last game helped cement that early lead atop the standings by knocking off a talented Fighting Illini squad. Three different players scored in double figures against Illinois, led by Tre Holloman's 17 points. Coen Carr and Frankie Fidler each added 11 apiece as 10 different Spartans scored. It was once again a team effort as many of the Spartans wins have been this season. MSU must now go to Madison Square Garden, a place that has traditionally vexed this program, where the Spartans will take on a Scarlet Knights team that has struggled this season. Rutgers does boast two top 10 projected NBA draft picks on its roster who are amongst the best players in the country, though.

Rutgers: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Tyson Acuff (6'4" Sr.), Jamichael Davis (6'2" So.) 2 - Dylan Harper (6'6" Fr.), Jeremiah Williams (6'4" Sr.) 3 - Dylan Grant (6'7 Fr.), Jordan Derkack (6'6" Jr.) 4 - Ace Bailey (6'10" Fr.), Zach Martini (6'8" Sr.) 5 - Lathan Somerville (6'10" Fr.), Emmanuel Ogbole (6'10" Jr.)

Under head coach Steve Pickeill, Rutgers has always been a team that struggles offensively but is amongst the best in the Big Ten defensively. That remains the case on the offensive end in 2024-2025 thus far as RU is 14th in offensive efficiency in the Big Ten. But surprisingly this team is not the same as past Scarlet Knights teams defensively as is also ranks 14th in defensive efficiency. One thing you cannot deny about this Rutgers team that it boasts two future NBA lottery picks on its squad in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. Harper missed some games with a bad case of the flu recently, but returned in time to help lead his team to victory over UCLA early last week. Harper is one of the best players on the country and is projected to be the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA draft via ESPN. He is averaging 19.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. With his smooth game and 6-foot-6 frame, the freshman guard is a matchup problem for many college guards. Playing Robin to Harper's Batman is another projected lottery pick in freshman guard/forward Ace Bailey. The 6-foot-10 scoring machine is a tough shot taker and, more importantly, a tough shot maker. Bailey uses his size and athleticism to get any shot he wants whenever he wants it. He is averaging 19.9 ppg and 7.9 rpg. Around Bailey and Harper are a lot of role guys who are very inconsistent, but they do all the little things. Two other freshmen, center Lathan Somerville and forward Dyland Grant have shown flashes in Big Ten play Meanwhile guards Jeremiah Williams and Tyson Acuff are the gritty veteran leaders of the team. Outside of Bailey and Harper, no other player on Rutgers roster averages more than seven points. If you stop or slow down Bailey and Harper, or one of the duo at a minimum, this season has shown Rutgers lacks the pieces to win those games.

Game Prediction and Breakdown

Michigan State all year has been a sum is greater than its parts team. Up against a team that is so dependent on two players, I really like this matchup for the Spartans. The defense should be able to make things difficult on Harper and Bailey, and on the other end MSU should feel no resistance from this Rutgers defense.

Prediction: Michigan State 82, Rutgers 70