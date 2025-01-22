Dr. Green and White Basketball Odds Update: Spartans still perfect

Coming into Sunday's game with the Fighting Illini, there was some criticism that, while the Michigan State Spartans were alone in first place in the Big Ten, they had faced a relatively weak Big Ten schedule.

Mathematically-speaking, I can confirm that statement to be true.

As of Sunday morning, the Spartans had played the easiest schedule of all 18 Big Ten teams. But after beating an Illinois team that Tom Izzo stated he believes is "the best team in the league right now," Michigan State remains as the only unbeaten team in league play.

Easy schedule or not, Michigan State is still perfect, and that is no easy task. Afterall, Illinois could not get a win at Northwestern and took a bad loss to USC at home. Michigan came back from Minnesota with a loss and needed overtime to survive a home game with Northwestern. Purdue lost on the road at Penn State and, on Tuesday night, lost a home game against Ohio State.

Those three teams are the Spartans' biggest competition in the Big Ten race and, combined, they have taken five losses against lower tier Big Ten teams in winnable games. Michigan State is perfect in similar games and now is the only contender with a win over another contender.

The current 7-0 start is tied as the third best start in the Tom Izzo era of Spartan basketball with the 2014 team that made the regional final in the NCAA Tournament. Only the 2010 and 2019 Final Four teams (which both also won the Big Ten regular season title) had better starts at 9-0. With two very winnable games next up on the schedule (at Rutgers and versus Minnesota), this year's Michigan State team will have a great opportunity to match that record start by the end of the month.

But those aren't the only milestones that the Spartans are targeting for the remainder of the season. With the win over Illinois, Tom Izzo has 350 career Big Ten wins. This is just shy of legendary Indiana Coach Bobby Knight, who accumulated 353.

If the Spartans keep winning, they will have a chance to tie the record with a win over USC on Feb. 1 and a chance to break in it in the house that John Wooden built at UCLA on Feb. 4. Furthermore, if the Spartans are able to claim a Big Ten regular season title, Tom Izzo would tie Knight and former Purdue coach Ward Lambert with the most titles in conference history at 11.

The 2024-25 season has the potential to be special in more ways than one.