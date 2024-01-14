After another Big Ten road loss the Spartans return to the friendly confines of the Breslin Center as they welcome in the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. This game will take place at 12pm ET and will broadcast live on Big Ten Network. The Spartans are coming off a tough road defeat 68-71 while the Scarlet Knights are coming off a 66-57 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. The Spartans are in dire need of a Big Ten win to keep pace in the conference and also boost their tournament resume. This game versus the Scarlet Knights is frankly one they cannot afford to lose.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.) Injured: Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 26 (NET), No. 18 (Kenpom), No. 13 (Barttorvik)

The Spartans are coming off a tough road loss at the hands of the Illinois Fighting Illini. With their overall record at 9-7 and 1-4 in conference the Spartans must value every game moving forward if they want to make sure they have a secure spot in March Madness. The Spartans played a back-and-forth basketball game but the opposition was just able to make more shots and plays down the stretch. The Spartans must quickly shake that off and use the home court to their advantage to get back in the win column.

Rutgers: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Derek Simpson (6'3" So.), Noah Fernandes (5'11" Sr.) 2 - Austin Williams (6'4" Sr.), Jamichael Davis (6'2" Fr.) 3 - Aundre Hyatt (6'6" Jr.), Gavin Griffiths (6'8" Fr.) 4 -Mawot Mag (6'7" Sr.) 5 - Cliff Omoruyi (6'11" Sr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 88 (NET), No. 83 (Kenpom), No. 96 (Barttorvik)

The Scarlet Knights are below average on the offensive end of the floor as they are 314th in the nation with 68.3 points per game. Rutgers is 67th in the country in rebounding (39.1) and 294th in assists with 11.9 dimes a night. The Scarlet Knights are elite on defense as they come in 26th in the nation by allowing 63.7 points per game. Aundre Hyatt leads the team with 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season. Cliff Omoruyi (10.3 points, 9.1 rebounds) and Derek Simpson (9.7 points) are also reliable secondary options this season. Coming off a big win at home against Indiana the Scarlet knights will be looking to keep the wins rolling. The Scarlet Knights will always try to win games defensively but it's a matter if they can score just enough points to win the game.

Game Prediction and Breakdown

This game is coming at a great time for the Spartans as they are in need of any win they can get right now, and they are a much better team at home. Rutgers has yet to prove itself as a team that can win on the road. I think the Spartans will be able to score when they need to while Rutgers really struggles to put the basketball in the hoop. I like the Spartans to get back on track in this game.

Prediction: Michigan State 75, Rutgers 60