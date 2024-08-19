PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
basketball

Michigan State men's basketball rolls to another win in Valencia

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Lucca Mazzie • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

After a win over the Madrid All-Stars on Thursday, the Michigan State men's basketball team remained in Spain and took a trip down to Valencia.

After a fun experience at the Valencia CF versus FC Barcelona soccer game on Saturday, it was time for another basketball game on Sunday, this time, versus the Valencia All-Stars.

In a dominant performance, Michigan State took care of the Valencia All-Stars by a staggering final score of 105-59. After just a seven-point win in Madrid a few days earlier, gathering a 46-point victory was great for team morale.

While the 2-0 start is ideal, for head coach Tom Izzo, the journey in Spain is about experimenting and finding out more about his team.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBmcm9tIEdhbWUgMiDwn4+APGJyPjxicj5NaWNoaWdhbiBT dGF0ZTogMTA1PGJyPlZhbGVuY2lhIEFsbCBTdGFyczogNTkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lmS01DaFo1M2giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pZktN Q2haNTNoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7 cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjUyNDA2 MjgxMDEzMDA0ODY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE4LCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Izzo went with a different starting lineup against the Valencia All-Stars compared to the starters from the win over the Madrid All-Stars. On Sunday, it was freshman guard Jase Richardson, junior guard Tre Holloman, sophomore forward Coen Carr, junior forward/center Jaxon Kohler and center Carson Cooper.

The star of the show on Sunday was Carr. He went for a team-high 20 points, and shot 10-for-12 from the field, according to statistics tracked by Anthony Garvert.

Carr showed his athleticism to the greatest extent, and proved that he is one of the best athletes in college basketball with a series of dunks. Having Carr likely come off of the bench during the 2024-2025 season will be huge for the team due to the athleticim and energy he provides, and the Spartans hope he can make a big jump in his overall game this coming season.

Kohler has had strong back-to-back performances. In Madrid, he had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and in Valencia, he scored 10 points, grabbed four boards and recorded two blocks, according to Garvert.

Kohler has dealt with injuries and has had his struggles on the court throughout his career, and his play in Spain won't automatically translate to the regular season, but he does seem to be potentially taking a significant step forward this summer.

Another big man who had a good outing was senior center and Longwood transfer Szymon Zapala. He chipped in 10 points, eight rebounds and an assist.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaW4gIzIgaW4gU3BhaW4g8J+HqvCfh7gg8J+Tve+4jyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ3FINjAwT3RsZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nx SDYwME90bGU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgTWVuJiMz OTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNTI5 MjY1MDIzODMzNzEwNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTgs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Nebraska Omaha transfer and senior forward Frankie Fidler (11 points) and senior guard Jaden Akins (11 points) each reached double-digits. Fidler and Akins tied for the second-most points for MSU versus the Valencia All-Stars.

In the last outing in Madrid, Akins considerably struggled. He scored just one point and shot an abysmal 0-for-11 from the field. On Sunday, Akins was much improved, making five out of his 10 shot attempts (50%), including a 3-pointer. He also had five assists, three rebounds and two steals, according to Garvert.

As a team, the Spartans played outstanding. They shot an efficient 47.8% from the floor. MSU also played well defensively, only giving up 59 points. MSU's veterans played well, as well as the team's freshmen. Richardson contributed nine points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Meanwhile, fellow freshman guard Kur Teng recorded nine points, four rebounds and a steal.

All in all, 14 different Spartans got on the scoring sheet on Sunday, including junior guard Nick Sanders who hit a 3-pointer.

Michigan State will have its final contest in Barcelona on Tuesday, where the Spartans hope to end their Spanish tour with a 3-0 record. It will be interesting to see which players will shine in the final game of the trip.

All four quarters of Sunday's game can be watched in the Spartans Illustrated Message Board.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

