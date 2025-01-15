Michigan State Men's Basketball: Penn State Preview

Michigan State's Tre Holloman dunks versus Northwestern on Jan. 12, 2025. (Photo by © David Banks-Imagn Images)

After a big road win over Northwestern, the No. 12 Michigan State men's basketball team return home to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, and look to stay undefeated and atop the Big Ten standings. This game will take place at the Breslin Center at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Penn State (12-5, 2-4) is coming off an 82-81 loss versus Oregon, while Michigan State (14-2, 5-0) is coming off a 78-68 victory over the Wildcats. With a big game versus Illinois looming on Sunday, the Spartans must not fall victim to looking ahead and must stay focused on the task at hand with a scrappy Penn State team coming into their house. Let's break down the matchup further.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr.) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 3 - Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.) 5 - Szymon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

Michigan State got off to an incredible start in its last game, leading Northwestern by as many as 23 points in the first half, and the Spartans were playing stifling defense. However, much to head coach Tom Izzo's dismay, the Wildcats outscored the Spartans 40-31 in the second half. But MSU's strong first half still propelled the Spartans to double-digit win on the road. The Northwestern win was another game where the Spartans' blueprint this season has seemed evident. Everyone plays and everyone defends, which highlights MSU's new mantra of "strength in numbers." Senior guard Jaden Akins scored 14 points to lead the Spartans, and he was one of three players in double-figures against the Wildcats, along with freshman guard Jase Richardson (13) and redshirt freshman guard Jeremey Fears Jr. (12). In addition to his 12 points, Fears handed out eight assists and was in complete control of the game. Richardson continues to look poised as a true freshman and continues to produce off of the bench. In total, 10 Spartans scored in the game against the Wildcats, and Michigan State earned a well-executed road victory. The Spartans will now look to go 6-0 in conference play, and look to win their 10th-straight game, with Penn State coming into East Lansing on Wednesday night.

Penn State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Ace Baldwin (6'1 Sr.) *injured GTD*, Freddie Dilione V (6'5" So.) 2 - Nick Kern (6'6" Sr.) 3 - Puff Johnson (6'8" Sr.) 4 - Zach Hicks (6'8" Sr.) 5 - Yanic Konan Niederhauser (7'0" Jr.)

Head coach Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions were off to a surprisingly good start at the beginning of this year, including a home win against top-25 ranked Purdue. Since then, Penn State has dropped some games, and was without the services of All Big Ten guard Ace Baldwin last time out against Oregon, and for part of the previous game against Illinois. Now Baldwin, who is dealing with a back injury, is expected to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Michigan State. Baldwin is considered as one of the best point guards in the Big Ten and also, pound for pound, one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten. He leads the Nittany Lions with 13.9 points per game and 8.0 assists per game. Obviously, Baldwin's availably against the Spartans will make a big difference for the Nittany Lions. Penn State has some other talented players who have shown the ability to score the ball, such as guard Nick Kern and forward Zach Hicks, but they just can't seem to put it together consistently enough for Penn State to win games. The Nittany Lions are a team that loves to be physical defensively and force turnovers.

Game Breakdown and Prediction