Michigan State Men's Basketball: Oregon Preview

Jeremy Fears Jr. surveys the floor versus UCLA

The Michigan State Spartans return to the Breslin Center after their west coast road trip to take on the Oregon Ducks. This game will take place at 12:00pm ET and broadcast live on Fox. In their last game, the Spartans lost 63-61 at the hands of UCLA, while Oregon fell 80-76 to Michigan. Both teams come into this game on losing streaks and are looking to right the ship.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr.) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 3 - Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.) (GTD-Illness), Coen Carr (6’5” So.) 5 - Szymon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

The Michigan State Spartans are now 0-2 in their last two games after winning 13 straight and are looking to get back to their winning ways. On their trip to Los Angeles, many things plagued the Spartans that have not reared their ugly head for most of the season. The Spartans may struggle to shoot the ball but they are dominant on the glass, they defend, and they take care of the ball. The defense was good but the Spartans did not rebound at their typical rate and they did not take care of the basketball. Now, returning home, the Spartans must get back to what started their winning streak in the first place against a team that is on a losing streak themselves.

Oregon: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Jackson Shelstad (6'0" So.) 2 - Keeshawn Barthelemy (6'1" Sr.) 3 - TJ Bamba (6'5" Sr.), Jadrian Tracey (6'5" Sr.) 4 - Brandon Angel (6'8" Sr.), Kwame Evans (6'9" So) 5 - Nate Bittle (7'0" Sr.), Supreme Cook (6'9" Sr.)

In the non-conference, the Oregon Ducks and their head coach Dana Altman were one of the better teams in the country as evident by their seven Quad 1 victories, but conference play has been a different story. Inconsistent play on both ends of the floor has seen the Ducks flutter in league play as they come into this game losers of five of their last six. Though it is clear they are sliding, it is not because of talent. Nate Bittle is one of the better bigs in the country as evident by his selection as a finalist for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar award, which is awarded to the best center in the country. In the back court, Jackson Shelstad is one of the better young guards in the country and TJ Bamba is an experienced tough nosed guard. In the front court, Brandon Angel is a stretch four that is streaky but can really shoot it when he is hot.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

I think the Spartans will get right at home in this one. They have been a tram that has defended homecourt all year and I think they get back to the defensive intensity, rebounding, and taking care of the basketball that got them to this point.

Prediction: Michigan State 75, Oregon 68