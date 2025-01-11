Advertisement
Published Jan 11, 2025
Michigan State Men's Basketball: Northwestern Preview
circle avatar
Carter Elliott  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Twitter
@CarterElliott__

No. 16 Michigan State looks to stay perfect in Big Ten play as the Spartans head to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats. This game will take place at Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast live on FOX.

The Spartans are coming off an 88-54 victory over the Washington Huskies Thursday night in East Lansing while the Wildcats return to their home court after a week off following a 79-61 loss at Purdue. NU will be looking to to break a two-game losing streak while the Spartans will look to remain perfect in league action and extend the team's win streak to nine games.

Advertisement

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr.)

2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.)

3 - Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.)

4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.)

5 - Szymon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

MSU has been rolling lately and looks to keep that momentum Sunday at NU. The Spartans rolled in their last game, absolutely dismantling the Huskies. Senior guard Jaden Akins scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures. Redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 12 points and tied a career-high with 10 assists, freshman guard Jase Richardson had 12 points and five steals, and junior guard Tre Holloman finished with 11 points and six assists. Games at Welsh Ryan Arena have been a struggle for the Spartans in the last several years, so they will need to exorcise some demons in this game.

Northwestern: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1- Jalen Leach (6'4" Sr.)2 - Ty Berry (6'3" Sr.), KJ Windham (6'3" Fr.)3 - Brooks Barnhizer (6'6" Sr.), Angel Ciaravino (6'6" Fr.)4 - Nick Martinelli (6'7" Jr.)5 - Matthew Nicholson (7'0" Sr.), Luke Hunger (6'10" So.)

NU men's basketball team holds a 10–5 overall record heading into Sunday's matchup against MSU and holds a 1–3 mark in Big Ten action. Under the leadership of 12th-year head coach Chris Collins, the Wildcats have demonstrated strong performances in non-conference games, including victories over power-five opponents such as Georgia Tech and DePaul as well as a league win over Illinois in Evanston last month.

Key contributors this season include junior forward Nick Martinelli, who has emerged as one of the top scorers in the Big Ten, averaging 20.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. Along with Martinelli, Brooks Barnhizer is one of the best players in the conference that no one talks about. Barnhizer is averaging 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assist per game..

Game Prediction and Breakdown

The Spartans have been known to struggle while the Wildcats have been known to knock off teams that are better than them at home. There is a basketball saying that is as old as time that defense travels, and I think that is the case in this game as the Spartans will have a defensive game plan that will not allow two great players to both have amazing games against them. It may also help that Boo Buie finally exhausted his eligibility and will not be in an NU uniform this season as well.

Prediction: Michigan State 72, Northwestern 62

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
+State Farm Champions Classic, *Maui Jim Maui Invitational
DateOpponentLocationTime (ET)/TVResults

Sun. Oct. 13

at Northern MI (Exh)

Marquette, MI

1 pm/BTN

70-53, MSU

Tue. Oct. 29

Ferris State (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

85-67, MSU

Mon. Nov. 4

Monmouth

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

81-57, MSU,
1-0

Thur. Nov. 7

Niagara

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

96-60, MSU, 2-0

Tue. Nov. 12

vs. Kansas+

Atlanta, GA

6:30 pm/ ESPN

69-77, KU, 2-1

Sat. Nov. 16

Bowling Green

East Lansing, MI

6 pm/BTN

86-72, MSU, 3-1

Tue. Nov. 19

Samford

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

83-75, MSU, 4-1

Tue. Nov. 25

vs. Colorado*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

5 pm/ ESPN2

72-56, MSU, 5-1

Wed. Nov. 26

vs. Memphis

Lahaina, Maui, HI

6 pm/ ESPN

71-63, MEM, 5-2

Thur. Nov. 27

vs. UNC

Lahaina, Maui, HI

9:30 pm/ ESPN 2

94-1, MSU, 6-2

Wed. Dec. 4

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8:30 pm/ BTN

90-72, MSU,
7-2 (1-0)

Thur. Dec. 7

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Noon/BTN

89-52, MSU 8-2 (2-0)

Tue. Dec. 17

vs. Oakland

Detroit, MI

7 pm/ ESPN2

77-58, MSU
9-2 (2-0)

Sat. Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/FS1

83-68, MSU
10-2 (2-0)

Mon. Dec. 30

Western Michigan

East Lansing, MI

3 pm/BTN

80-62, MSU
11-2 (2-0)

Fri. Jan. 3

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

8 pm/FOX

69-62, MSU
12-2 (3-0)

Thur. Jan. 9

Washington

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

88-54, MSU
13-2 (4-0)

Sun. Jan. 12

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Noon/4:30 pm
FOX

Wed. Jan. 15

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 pm /BTN

Sun. Jan. 19

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

Sat. Jan. 25

at Rutgers

New York, NY

1:30 pm /CBS

Tue. Jan. 28

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 1

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

4:30 pm/ Peacock

Tue. Feb. 4

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

10 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 8

Oregon

East Lansing, MI

Noon/FOX

Tue. Feb. 11

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 15

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

8 pm/FOX

Tue. Feb. 18

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ Peacock

Fri. Feb. 21

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/FOX

Wed. Feb. 26

at Maryland

College Park, MD

6:30 pm/BTN

Sun. March 2

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

1:30 pm/CBS

Thu. March 6

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

8 pm/FS1

Sun. March 9

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

March 12-16

Big Ten Tournament

Indianapolis, IN

Varies by day

Advertisement