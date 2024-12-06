Michigan State Men's Basketball: Nebraska Preview

Xavier Booker celebrates versus Minnesota (Photo by Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The Michigan State men's basketball team continue Big Ten play at home as it welcomes in the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Breslin Center. This game will take place at noon Eastern Time and will broadcast live on Big Ten Network. The Spartans are coming off a 90-72 victory at Minnesota to open up Big Ten play, while the Cornhuskers are coming off a 103-72 victory over North Florida.

Nebraska: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Brice Williams (6'7" Sr.), Sam Hoiberg (6'0" Sr.) 2 - Rollie Worster (6'5" Sr.), Ahron Ulis (6'3" Sr.) 3 - Connor Essegian (6'4" Jr.) 4 - Juwan Gary (6'6" Sr.) 5 - Braxton Meah (7'1" Sr.), Andrew Morgan (6'10" Sr.) INJURED: Berke Buyuktuncel (6'10" Sr. Game Time Decision)

The Cornhuskers have quietly been off to a pretty good start this season as they currently sit at 6-1 overall and hold a really impressive win over Creighton, which was ranked at the time of the game. The Huskers are led by senior guard Brice Williams, who is one of the more under appreciated guards in the Big Ten. Williams averages just over 18 points per game and scores in a plethora of ways using his 6-foot-7 frame. Williams' running mate in the backcourt is the transfer Connor Essegian, who the Spartans are already very familiar with from his time at Wisconsin. Essegian is averaging over 14 points a game and is shooting 44% from three point range. In the front court, senior Juwan Gary is a hard-nosed, do-it-all forward who does many little things that contribute to winning. Gary can also carry the scoring load if needed, as he was the leading scorer in Nebraska's win over Creighton. One question mark will be the health of transfer Berke Buyuktuncel who averages 9.5 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game, but missed the last game due to injury. If he cannot go the Huskers will turn to 7-footer Braxton Meah to contribute.

Game Prediction and Preview

This is a game that, I think, stylistically can benefit the Spartans. The Spartans' depth and the ability to rebound and defend can wear out an opponent like the Cornhuskers, who lack depth. The Cornhuskers are also a team that invites teams to shoot the 3-pointers as a part of their defensive philosophy (56% of the shots they face come from 3-point range, which ranks 360th in the country). Coming off a really good 3-point showing against Minnesota, I think the Spartans continue their positive shooting momentum and knock down open threes and put pressure on the Cornhuskers defense. Prediction: Michigan State 83, Nebraska 67