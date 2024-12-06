Advertisement
Published Dec 6, 2024
Michigan State Men's Basketball: Nebraska Preview
circle avatar
Carter Elliott  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Twitter
@CarterElliott__

The Michigan State men's basketball team continue Big Ten play at home as it welcomes in the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Breslin Center.

This game will take place at noon Eastern Time and will broadcast live on Big Ten Network. The Spartans are coming off a 90-72 victory at Minnesota to open up Big Ten play, while the Cornhuskers are coming off a 103-72 victory over North Florida.

Advertisement

Nebraska: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Brice Williams (6'7" Sr.), Sam Hoiberg (6'0" Sr.)

2 - Rollie Worster (6'5" Sr.), Ahron Ulis (6'3" Sr.)

3 - Connor Essegian (6'4" Jr.)

4 - Juwan Gary (6'6" Sr.)

5 - Braxton Meah (7'1" Sr.), Andrew Morgan (6'10" Sr.)

INJURED: Berke Buyuktuncel (6'10" Sr. Game Time Decision)

The Cornhuskers have quietly been off to a pretty good start this season as they currently sit at 6-1 overall and hold a really impressive win over Creighton, which was ranked at the time of the game. The Huskers are led by senior guard Brice Williams, who is one of the more under appreciated guards in the Big Ten. Williams averages just over 18 points per game and scores in a plethora of ways using his 6-foot-7 frame.

Williams' running mate in the backcourt is the transfer Connor Essegian, who the Spartans are already very familiar with from his time at Wisconsin. Essegian is averaging over 14 points a game and is shooting 44% from three point range.

In the front court, senior Juwan Gary is a hard-nosed, do-it-all forward who does many little things that contribute to winning. Gary can also carry the scoring load if needed, as he was the leading scorer in Nebraska's win over Creighton.

One question mark will be the health of transfer Berke Buyuktuncel who averages 9.5 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game, but missed the last game due to injury. If he cannot go the Huskers will turn to 7-footer Braxton Meah to contribute.

Game Prediction and Preview

This is a game that, I think, stylistically can benefit the Spartans. The Spartans' depth and the ability to rebound and defend can wear out an opponent like the Cornhuskers, who lack depth. The Cornhuskers are also a team that invites teams to shoot the 3-pointers as a part of their defensive philosophy (56% of the shots they face come from 3-point range, which ranks 360th in the country).

Coming off a really good 3-point showing against Minnesota, I think the Spartans continue their positive shooting momentum and knock down open threes and put pressure on the Cornhuskers defense.

Prediction: Michigan State 83, Nebraska 67

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
+State Farm Champions Classic, *Maui Jim Maui Invitational
DateOpponentLocationTime (ET)/TVResults

Sun. Oct. 13

at Northern MI (Exh)

Marquette, MI

1 pm/BTN

70-53, MSU

Tue. Oct. 29

Ferris State (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

85-67, MSU

Mon. Nov. 4

Monmouth

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

81-57, MSU,
1-0

Thur. Nov. 7

Niagra

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

96-60, MSU, 2-0

Tue. Nov. 12

vs. Kansas+

Atlanta, GA

6:30 pm/ ESPN

69-77, KU, 2-1

Sat. Nov. 16

Bowling Green

East Lansing, MI

6 pm/BTN

86-72, MSU, 3-1

Tue. Nov. 19

Samford

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

83-75, MSU, 4-1

Tue. Nov. 25

vs. Colorado*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

5 pm/ ESPN2

72-56, MSU, 5-1

Wed. Nov. 26

vs. Memphis

Lahaina, Maui, HI

6 pm/ ESPN

71-63, MEM, 5-2

Thur. Nov. 27

vs. UNC

Lahaina, Maui, HI

9:30 pm/ ESPN 2

94-1, MSU, 6-2

Wed. Dec. 4

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8:30/BTN

90-72, MSU,
7-2 (1-0)

Thur. Dec. 7

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Noon/BTN

Tue. Dec. 17

vs. Oakland

Detroit, MI

7/ESPN2

Sat. Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/FS1

Mon. Dec. 30

Western Michigan

East Lansing, MI

3 pm/BTN

Fri. Jan. 3

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

8 pm/FOX

Thur. Jan. 9

Washington

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 12

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Noon/4:30 pm
FOX

Wed. Jan. 15

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 19

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

Sat. Jan. 25

at Rutgers

New York, NY

1:30 pm/CBS

Tue. Jan. 28

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 1

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

4:30 pm/ Peacock

Tue. Feb. 4

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

10 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 8

Oregon

East Lansing, MI

Noon/FOX

Tue. Feb. 11

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 15

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

8 pm/FOX

Tue. Feb. 18

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ Peacock

Fri. Feb. 21

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/FOX

Wed. Feb. 26

at Maryland

College Park, MD

6:30 pm/BTN

Sun. March 2

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

1:30 pm/CBS

Thu. March 6

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

8 pm/FS1

Sun. March 9

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

March 12-16

Big Ten Tournament

Indianapolis, IN

Varies by day

Advertisement