After a blowout win over archrival Michigan, and also head coach Tom Izzo's 700th career win, Michigan State is home once again as the Spartans are set to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The game will take place at the Breslin Center at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on FOX. This is the second meeting of the season between these two teams. In the first meeting, the Spartans were able to pull off a narrow 61-59 road victory over the Terrapins. Maryland will certainly have revenge on its mind, but MSU will look to defend home-court and sweep the season series with the Terrapins.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.), Injured: Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 22 (NET), No. 17 (Kenpom), No. 12 (Barttorvik)

Advertisement

A career-high 23 points from junior guard Jaden Akins boosted the Michigan State men's basketball team to an 81-62 victory over Michigan in Michigan State's last game. Akins netted a career-high seven 3-pointers on the way to his career scoring night. He led four Spartans who reached double-digits. Other Spartans who hit double-digits in points scored against UM included senior guard A.J. Hoggard with 15 points, and graduate senior guard Tyson Walker and graduate senior forward Malik Hall, who tallied 12 points each. The Spartans have won four out of their last five games to improve to 13-8 overall and 5-5 in the Big Ten play. A win against Maryland on Saturday to get back over .500 in conference play is vital- for MSU.

Maryland: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jahmir Young (6'1" Sr.) 2 - Deshawn Harris-Smith (6'5" Fr.), Jahari Long (6'5" Sr.), Jaime Kasier Jr. (6'6" Fr.) 3 - Jordan Geronimo (6'6" Sr.), Noah Batchelor (6'6" So.) 4 - Donta Scott (6'8" Sr.) 5 - Julian Reese (6'9" Jr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 79 (NET), No. 53 (Kenpom), No. 69 (Barttorvik)

After a rough start to the season, the Terrapins have improved as of late. Maryland was able to secure road wins against Illinois and Iowa in the month of January, while also blowing out Nebraska at home. A lot of the most recent success is due to the play of one of the most dynamic point guards in the country in Jahmir Young. Young leads the team in scoring with 20.4 points per game and is second in the conference in scoring. He also leads the team with 4.2 assists per game, and grabs 4.6 rebounds per game. Young has had some monster games this season and can score in bunches. Julian Reese is UMD's top interior player, the 6-foot-9, 230-pound junior is averaging 13.6 points and a team high 10.1 rebounds per game. Donta Scott is another force in UMD's front-court. A 6-foot-8, 230-pound senior forward, he's averaging 11.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Back out on the perimeter, Maryland's next best back-court player is 6-foot-5 freshman DeShawn Harris-Smith, who is chipping in 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in his first season in College Park. The Terrapins will be playing desperate ball the rest of the way as they try to sneak into the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State needs to be prepared for Maryland's best effort.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

The first matchup was a down to the wire game that was decided by some big plays made by the Spartans, while the Terrapins didn't make enough of their own. Maryland was able to out-rebound the Spartans and make shots in the first meeting, but the 18 turnovers the Terps committed was their downfall. The Terrapins will certainly have revenge on the mind, but if the first matchup is any indication of what is to come, the Spartans will need some production out of their front-court. As mentioned, Maryland will be desperate for a win, but I just haven't been impressed enough with this team to lead me to believe that the Terps can come into a hostile environment like the Breslin Center and win. I think the Spartans pull this one out in the end by double-digits. Prediction: Michigan State 70, Maryland 60