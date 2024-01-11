The Michigan State men's basketball team is once again on the road as it travels to Champaign for a Thursday night contest versus the Illinois Fighting Illini. This game will take place at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. Both teams are coming off losses in their last outings. The Fighting Illini dropped a road game at Purdue, 83-78, while the Spartans fell in a road game versus Northwestern, 88-74. Both squads will be eager to get back on a track and get back in the win column.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.) 5 - Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.) Injured: Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 25 (NET), No. 17 (Kenpom), No. 10 (Barttorvik)

Following a five-game winning streak, the Spartans had their recent momentum stopped the last time out, as Michigan State failed to win on the road once again, this time dropping a game at Northwestern. Michigan State must now go on the road again, and the Spartans still seek their first true road win of the 2023-2024 season. In MSU's last outing against Northwestern, the defense and turnovers were massive issues for the Spartans. The tea gave up 88 points to the Wildcats and turned the ball over 13 times. Against NU, the Spartans were once again led by senior guard Tyson Walker, who scored 27 points in that contest. MSU also got good production out of the guards, Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard, as well as the center rotation of Mady Sissoko and Carson Cooper. Unfortunately, forward Malik Hall did not have his best showing in this game, as he failed to record a single statistic in 26 minutes and only attempted four shots. The Spartans will certainly need better production from their senior forward, who was a key piece of why MSU was on the aforementioned winning streak prior to the Northwestern loss. The Northwestern game also featured a small cameo by forward/center Jaxon Kohler, who may play a factor at the power forward position if Hall continues to struggle. It is still early in the Big Ten season, but with the Spartans sitting at 1-3 in the conference without a road win to thier name. a victory at Illinois would do wonders for Michigan State. Starting 1-4 in Big Ten play would make for a really difficult hole to climb out of for MSU.

Illinois: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Ty Rodgers (6'6" So.), Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (6'1" Fr.) 2 - Luke Goode (6'7" Jr.), Justin Harmon (6'4" Sr.) 3 - Marcus Domask (6'6" Sr.) 4 - Quincy Guerrier (6'8" Sr.) 5 - Coleman Hawkins (6'10" Sr.), Dain Dainja (6'9" Jr.) Injured/Suspended: Terrence Shannon Jr. (6'7" Sr.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 11 (NET), No. 9 (Kenpom), No. 11 (Barttorvik)

This Fighting Illini team was looking like one of the best teams in the country coming into the new year when a bombshell was dropped, as their star player, Terrence Shannon Jr., was charged with rape, which led to his suspension pending investigation. It is unlikely that Shannon will play on Thursday night, but Michigan State has been preparing for both possibilities. Without Shannon Jr., most expected the Fighting Illini to fall apart, but others have picked up the slack and Illinois is currently 2-1 without him. In his absence, Marcus Domask has really emerged as one of the better players in the Big Ten. The senior transfer from Southern Illinois is a pure bucket-getter, especially in the mid-range game against smaller defenders. If Domask gets going he can easily drop 28-plus points on any given night. In the backcourt, the Fighting Illini start two returners in Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers. Both are around 6-foot-6 and use their length and size in different ways. Goode uses his size to get off shots with ease from the perimeter and is considered one of the best shooters in the conference. Rodgers, on the other hand, uses his size for defense and rebounding that you don't often see at the point guard spot. In the front-court, the Illini have a great one-two punch in Quincy Guerrier and Coleman Hawkins. Hawkins is one of the better defenders in the Big Ten, and when he plays within himself, he can really fill up the stat sheet. Meanwhile, Guerrier is the dirty work power forward who will rebound, finish and defend.

Game Prediction and Breakdown

Even without Shannon Jr., the Illini do a great job of attacking the rim and putting pressure on their opponent. With the Spartans' lack of rim protection and post presence, I think Michigan State will struggle to stop what the Illini want to do offensively. Defensively, the Illini have a lot of size and ability to switch that may give the Spartans issues as well. I think the game will be close because of the guards of Michigan State, but in the end, I think getting a road win versus a really good Illinois team is not something this team is currently capable of until proven otherwise. Prediction: Illinois 77, Michigan State 70