Well, it’s official! After running SpartanHoops for over three years, I have officially joined the Spartans Illustrated team to provide in-depth basketball coverage for what should be a thrilling 2023-2024 season. While we did some cross-publishing of material this summer and some of you likely got a glimpse into my work, for the vast majority, my writing will be new. Between Kyle Austin, Graham Couch, and others, Michigan State men's basketball is blessed with some very good beat coverage. They provide insight into players’ thoughts/reactions, game recaps, and storylines throughout the year. It’s a crucial part of the coverage, but it’s not what I, for the most part, will be providing here on this site. Unrestricted by hard deadlines and word count, what I provided over at SpartanHoops and will do so again for Spartans Illustrated is detailed advanced statistical analysis (using Kenpom, Bart Torvik, and other advanced metric websites), film breakdown of individual players on both sides of the ball, rotational decisions/concerns, and overall bigger picture thoughts on the trajectory of the season utilizing all the tools available to me. Together with my co-coverage writer Carter Elliott, I think that what you will see from us is a unique, unfiltered perspective, which you will have a hard time finding elsewhere. And while at our core, Carter and I are both die-hard Michigan State men's basketball fans, who openly celebrate the wins and agonize the losses, our strengths lie in the fact that we do not intend to sugarcoat anything. The good, the great, the bad, the ugly, whatever the outcome is we promise to give it to you straight, no chaser. We hope you enjoy the coverage this season. We’re excited to provide it! To start, Cater and I have an in-depth 2023-2024 season preview below.

Season Overview

It’s already been a fun start to the season! MSU’s two exhibition games against Hillsdale and Tennessee were both televised, and -- although vastly different matchups -- we are beginning to get a glimpse into how the early rotations are shaking out, the development of the players, the injection of talent the freshmen class is able to provide, and a vague outline of the overall strengths and potential weaknesses of the team this season. Carter and I have decided to tag-team this first article, and wanted to provide a comprehensive overview of all the above. Although we talk hoops daily over text, and many of our opinions are aligned on certain subject matters, we also have numerous varying takes. As such, we thought the best format would be a more conversational tone for our preview. While it will be atypical of how we write individually, we hope you enjoy how we have structured our initial joint article. All feedback is wellcome in the Spartans Illustrated Message Board (Premium). If you are joining from Spartan Hoops, please use promo code SPARTANHOOPS at this link to join today and get 60 days for free as our way of saying thank you for your support. So without further ado, let’s dive in!

Backcourt Overview and Minute Projection

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XQUtFIFVQUFBQUCBJVFMgT0ZGSUNJQUxMWSBHQU1FIERBWSEhISEh IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rNnFYNkN5Sm5xIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vazZxWDZDeUpucTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBESyAoQFNwYXJ0YW5I b29wc19ESykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFu SG9vcHNfREsvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjE1MDc4MDgzMDUxMTk1Njk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK