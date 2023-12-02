Michigan State men's basketball is at a key point in the 2023-2024 season. The Spartans are entering the month of December with a 4-3 record and have a pivotal three-game stretch coming up with games against Wisconsin, Nebraska and Baylor.

“December is one of those months where you kind of gotta find a rhythm going into January,” point guard A.J. Hoggard said. “You get a taste of two Big Ten games, then we get other games in that month as well. So you kind of get a taste of how it’s going to be, especially for our young guys who haven’t been through the Big Ten wars yet. It gives them kind of a feel and understanding of how it’s going to be going into January every night. It’ll definitely be helpful.”

MSU is entering Big Ten play starting on Tuesday in East Lansing against the Badgers. The Big Ten season is different from non-conference basketball. The veterans on Michigan State’s roster — Malik Hall, Tyson Walker, Hoggard and others — know that. Their goal is to bring the young guys along for the ride of the Big Ten season and make sure they’re prepared.

“We know what it’s like,” Hoggard said about the Big Ten season. “Being the veterans now, again, kind of a reset going into Big Ten play. Just helping the young guys understand, the dog fights it’s going to be every night from top to bottom, whether it’s the 14th team or if it’s the No. 1 team.”

The physicality of Big Ten teams is something that Hoggard cited as one of the factors that makes the Big Ten different from non-conference play.

“We play some teams that are really physical,” Hoggard said. “Every night it’s going to be physical. The scouting is unbelievable across the whole league. We’ve been playing the same coaches for a long time. A lot of teams are the same, so they know us, we know them. (We) kind of gotta find out ways to win.”