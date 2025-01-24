Michigan State lands 2025 offensive lineman Antonio Johnson

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the fourth quarter in the game against Prairie View A&M (Photo by Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Head Coach Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans football team added a new player to the 2025 class on Friday evening when 6-foot, 5-inch and 315 lb. offensive guard Antonio Johnson from Orchard Lake, Mich. announced his commitment on various social media platforms.

Johnson is the 19th member of Smith's first full recruiting class and has held an offer from the Green and White since December of 2023. He is listed as a 5.4-rated two-star prospect, and he also held offers from Penn State, Illinois, Maryland, Purdue, and West Virginia. He will be joined in East Lansing by four other teammates from Division 2 MHSAA state champions, Orchard Lake St. Mary's: three-star linebacker Charles White, three-star athlete Bryson Williams, three-star tight end Jayden Savoury, and preferred walk-on running back Darrin Jones. Williams has yet to sign his letter of intent but is expected to in February.