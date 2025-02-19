Michigan State is reversing its turnover trend at the right time

There was one big thing that stood out on the stat sheet in Michigan State’s 75-66 win over Purdue.
Yes, the shooting percentage in the second half was impressive (68%). The fast break points and the bench points were also heavily in Michigan State’s favor, but it was the eight turnovers that made all the difference in the game.
Tom Izzo teams have had a knack for turning the ball over. It makes sense logically. If a team runs more and plays at a faster pace, that team is probably more susceptible to turnovers than a team that plays at a snail’s pace.
However, Izzo has never used that as an excuse for his teams.
“In my career, we’ve never been a low turnover team, like Wisconsin is and Purdue usually is,” he said after the win over Purdue. “For as much as we’ve won, it wasn’t because we were a low turnover team. Some people make the excuse that we run a lot, so you should turn it over."
RELATED:
MSU takes care of Purdue, 75-66, sets up huge clash with Michigan
Victory over Purdue shows MSU is ready to make some noise down the stretch
Locked On Spartans: Another HUGE win for MSU basketball over Purdue
The best Izzo teams know how to limit the costly turnovers. This Izzo team has learned that the hard way.
In the three losses in February so far (USC, UCLA and Indiana), Michigan State averaged 13.3 turnovers per game. The Spartans lost the turnover battle by a combined -17 in those three games.
In the last two games, Michigan State has completely reversed that trend. The Spartans had seven turnovers in a 79-65 win at Illinois (+4 in the turnover battle) and eight turnovers against Purdue (+4 in the turnover battle).
“It sure does seem simple, doesn’t it,” Izzo asked, rhetorically. “Don’t turn the damn ball over and you got a chance to win.”
Purdue is above average in the country at turnovers forced per game. The Boilermakers take the ball away 12.5 times per game. Despite that, Michigan State went on a stretch in the Purdue game of over 20 minutes without a single turnover.
“In these last two games, against two very good teams that are very good defensively as far as getting turnovers, I don’t think there’s any question it won us the game," Izzo said.
The goal every game for the Spartans is to have 10 or less turnovers. If they can do that the rest of the way, Michigan State chances of winning dramatically increase.