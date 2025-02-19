Michigan State is reversing its turnover trend at the right time

There was one big thing that stood out on the stat sheet in Michigan State’s 75-66 win over Purdue.

Yes, the shooting percentage in the second half was impressive (68%). The fast break points and the bench points were also heavily in Michigan State’s favor, but it was the eight turnovers that made all the difference in the game.

Tom Izzo teams have had a knack for turning the ball over. It makes sense logically. If a team runs more and plays at a faster pace, that team is probably more susceptible to turnovers than a team that plays at a snail’s pace.

However, Izzo has never used that as an excuse for his teams.

“In my career, we’ve never been a low turnover team, like Wisconsin is and Purdue usually is,” he said after the win over Purdue. “For as much as we’ve won, it wasn’t because we were a low turnover team. Some people make the excuse that we run a lot, so you should turn it over."