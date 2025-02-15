Michigan State downs Illinois 79-65 to give Tom Izzo 354th Big Ten victory

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) drives to the basket against Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and Szymon Zapala (10) during the first half at State Farm Center. (Photo by © Ron Johnson-Imagn Images)

No. 11 Michigan State had a rough start in Champaign Saturday night but fought back to give head coach Tom Izzo the Big Ten record for league wins after a 79-65 victory over Illinois. The win gave Izzo the edge over former Indiana head coach Bobby Knight who Izzo tied at 353 when his team downed Oregon a week ago in East Lansing.

The Spartans win improves MSU to 20-5 overall and 11-3 in Big Ten play. putting the team just one loss behind rival Michigan in the standings and a game ahead in the same column over Purdue. Michigan State hosts the Boilermakers Tuesday before facing the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Friday next week. The Illini fall to 17-9 overall and 9-7 in conference play with the loss.

Jaxon Kohler had a career-high 23 points in the win to pace MSU, tying his 3-point field goal attempt record at five and setting a career-high in makes with four. While Kohler missed tying his career-high in rebounds (13), he still notched a double-double with 10 boards. Tre Holloman added 14 points, Jase Richardson scored 11, and Coen Carr finished with 10 for the Spartans. Five players finished with a block each and Jeremy Fears Jr. paced the team in assists with five. Carson Cooper also added eight rebounds for the second-most by a player for MSU on the night. After being a non-factor for Illinois in East Lansing last month due to foul trouble, Kasparas Jakucionis finished tied for his team lead of 17 points, matching Morez Johnson Jr. In addition, Will Riley also added 13 points for the Illini.

The Spartans fell behind quickly, trailing by 11 and forcing a timeout call by Izzo with 14:46 and his team trailing 17-6 following a 3-pointer by Jake Davis. The break helped settle the team as MSU mounted a 7-2 run to cut its deficit to six, but a layup by Morez Johnson Jr. sent the teams into a media break with the score 21-13 with 11:34 left in the half. The next stretch was the worst of the night for Michigan State as the Illini pulled out to a game-high 16-point margin with 8:46 left. The Spartans managed a mini 6-0 run of their own before Illinois rallied. MSU continued to chip away and cut it back to single digits, with a 3-pointer by Kohler helping to do that after a dunk by Carr.

Michigan State ended an almost four-minute stretch of play on a 13-0 run to trim its deficit to just one, trailing 35-34 with 2:10 left in the half.

Illinois finally rallied to end its 4:27 scoring drought with back-to-back treys that sent the teams into the locker room with MSU down 41-37. Kohler led MSU with 12 points, including 2-for-3 shooting from 3-point range. Carr also added 10 points. Jakucionis led all scorers at the half with 13 for the Illini.

After Illinois had a mishap in displaying a banner upside down for former All-American Terrence Shannon Jr. during a halftime ceremony, the Spartans stormed out to take their first lead of the game just over a minute and a half into play on a 3-pointer by Kohler.

Overall, the second half marked a back-and-forth battle almost the entire way through to the final buzzer, logging 17 times in which the score was tied or the lead changed after Illinois controlled most of the first half. An 11-3 run to start the return to play forced a timeout by Illinois with 17:04 left and the Spartans holding a narrow 48-44 lead. By the first media break, though, the Illini seized back their own four-point lead, 52-48. It wouldn't stay that way for long, as Cooper would tie it up shortly after the break with a hammering slam.

Even though Illinois was in the bonus with just under 13 minutes left in the game, the Illini failed to score a single point in the final 8+ minutes of regulation. Illinois was awarded a basket via goaltending during that stretch but it was later reversed during a media break. As a result, Illinois officially did not score in the final 8:28 of the game.

MSU instead mounted a 15-0 run over that final span for the win. Michigan State returns to action next against Purdue. Tip at the Breslin Center is slated for 7 p.m. Eastern Time exclusively streaming on Peacock. It will mark the final MSU game on the NBC platform this season, marking the fifth of the past seven on the streaming service.