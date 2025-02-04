Advertisement
Published Feb 4, 2025
Michigan State falls to UCLA in nail-biting finish, 63-61
circle avatar
Brendan Moore  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Twitter
@bmoorecfb

Turnovers and less-than-stellar perimeter shooting plagued the Spartans in a second straight loss in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Michigan State fell to UCLA, 63-61, to drop to 18-4 (9-2 Big Ten) this season. With the loss, the Spartans have dropped a half-game behind for the top spot in the Big Ten standings to Purdue.

Stat of the night: Michigan State turned the ball over 16 times compared to UCLA's three turnovers.

The Bruins scored 19 points off those turnovers. The Spartans also shot just 22.7% from 3-point range (5-for-22) in the losing effort.

Jaden Akins led the way for Michigan State with 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists. He was 6-for-14 from the field and 3-for-7 from 3-point range, but his missed 3-point attempt in front of the MSU bench as the game ended sealed the loss for the Spartans.

Jaxon Kohler added eight points while Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Xavier Booker and Carson Cooper each added six.

Despite the loss, Michigan State won the rebounding battle, 45-27, over UCLA. Cooper led the Spartans with nine boards. Kohler added seven rebounds and Frankie Fidler had six.

Here's how the game played out:

First half

Michigan State opened the game with a starting five of Fears Jr., Tre Holloman, Akins, Jaxon Kohler, and Szymon Zapala.

The Spartans got off to a solid start with early 3-pointers by Fears Jr. and Akins. Holloman also made two mid-range jumpers to give Michigan State a 12-5 lead at the under-16 minute media timeout.

The Bruins followed that up with a 13-3 run to take an 18-15 lead.

Booker was an early standout for Michigan State. He led the Spartans with six points to go along with one block at the 8-minute mark in the first half.

The 3-pointers continued to rim out for the Spartans, as they went 3-for-12 from downtown in the first half. That helped propel UCLA to a 35-28 lead at halftime. In the final 14:10 of the first half, UCLA out scored Michigan State 27-13.

Skyy Clark gave the Spartans all sorts of problems in the first half, pouring in 13 points and shooting 2-for-5 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes.

Turnovers were a big issue for the Spartans, especially late in the first half. Michigan State had eight turnovers through 20 minutes while UCLA only had two.

Booker led the Spartans with six points in the first half. Fears Jr. and Akins both had five points at halftime.

Second half

It was more of the same early in the second half for Michigan State. The Spartans had four turnovers in the opening four minutes and UCLA stretched its lead all the way to 11 points.

Michigan State held UCLA scoreless for nearly three minutes, though, to cut the Bruins lead to six points, 50-44, at the under-12-minute media timeout.

The Spartans continued to chip away at UCLA’s lead as Carr converted on an alley-oop.

Akins made his third 3-pointer of the game to cut the lead to five points and followed that up with a tough transition bucket. Akins was the first Spartan to reach double figures in the game and UCLA’s lead was down to two points, 54-52, at the under-8-minute media timeout.

Following two Cooper free throws, a Fidler transition layup, and a Fears free throw, the Spartans regained the lead for the first time since very early in the first half. Michigan State’s defense also stepped up as UCLA went on a cold shooting stretch.

UCLA retook a narrow 61-59 lead and forced a Michigan State timeout with 2:42 remaining in the game.

In the final minute, Kohler missed a hook shot, got his own rebound, but committed a traveling violation.

UCLA got the ball back and took a timeout with 22 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, Eric Dailey Jr. made a contested bucket in the paint to take a 63-61 lead but Michigan State had one more chance with 7.5 seconds on the clock.

The final play was drawn up for Akins and the Spartans got him an open shot, but his 3-point attempt was just short.

UCLA picked up its sixth consecutive victory as Michigan State dropped the second game in a row in Los Angeles, following Saturday's 70-64 loss to USC.

Up next for the Spartans is a home game against Oregon on Saturday at Noon Eastern.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
+State Farm Champions Classic, *Maui Jim Maui Invitational
DateOpponentLocationTime (ET)/TVResults

Sun. Oct. 13

at Northern MI (Exh)

Marquette, MI

1 pm/BTN

70-53, MSU

Tue. Oct. 29

Ferris State (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

85-67, MSU

Mon. Nov. 4

Monmouth

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

81-57, MSU,
1-0

Thur. Nov. 7

Niagara

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

96-60, MSU, 2-0

Tue. Nov. 12

vs. Kansas+

Atlanta, GA

6:30 pm/ ESPN

69-77, KU, 2-1

Sat. Nov. 16

Bowling Green

East Lansing, MI

6 pm/BTN

86-72, MSU, 3-1

Tue. Nov. 19

Samford

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

83-75, MSU, 4-1

Tue. Nov. 25

vs. Colorado*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

5 pm/ ESPN2

72-56, MSU, 5-1

Wed. Nov. 26

vs. Memphis

Lahaina, Maui, HI

6 pm/ ESPN

71-63, MEM, 5-2

Thur. Nov. 27

vs. UNC

Lahaina, Maui, HI

9:30 pm/ ESPN 2

94-1, MSU, 6-2

Wed. Dec. 4

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8:30 pm/ BTN

90-72, MSU,
7-2 (1-0)

Thur. Dec. 7

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Noon/BTN

89-52, MSU 8-2 (2-0)

Tue. Dec. 17

vs. Oakland

Detroit, MI

7 pm/ ESPN2

77-58, MSU
9-2 (2-0)

Sat. Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/FS1

83-68, MSU
10-2 (2-0)

Mon. Dec. 30

Western Michigan

East Lansing, MI

3 pm/BTN

80-62, MSU
11-2 (2-0)

Fri. Jan. 3

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

8 pm/FOX

69-62, MSU
12-2 (3-0)

Thur. Jan. 9

Washington

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

88-54, MSU
13-2 (4-0)

Sun. Jan. 12

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Noon/4:30 pm
FOX

78-68, MSU
14-2 (5-0)

Wed. Jan. 15

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 pm /BTN

90-85, MSU
15-2 (6-0)

Sun. Jan. 19

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

80-78, MSU
16-2 (7-0)

Sat. Jan. 25

at Rutgers

New York, NY

1:30 pm /CBS

81-74, MSU
17-2 (8-0)

Tue. Jan. 28

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

73-51, MSU

18-2 (9-0)

Sat. Feb. 1

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

4:30 pm/ Peacock

70-64, USC

18-3 (9-1)

Tue. Feb. 4

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

10 pm/ Peacock

63-61, UCLA 18-4 (9-2)

Sat. Feb. 8

Oregon

East Lansing, MI

Noon/FOX

Tue. Feb. 11

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 15

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

8 pm/FOX

Tue. Feb. 18

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ Peacock

Fri. Feb. 21

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/FOX

Wed. Feb. 26

at Maryland

College Park, MD

6:30 pm/BTN

Sun. March 2

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

1:30 pm/CBS

Thu. March 6

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

8 pm/FS1

Sun. March 9

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

March 12-16

Big Ten Tournament

Indianapolis, IN

Varies by day

