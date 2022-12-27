The Michigan State basketball team (and many of its fans) just wrapped up Christmas. According to what head coach Tom Izzo said following the win last week over Oakland, his players are currently "enjoying" two-a-day practices in preparation for one more non-conference game against Buffalo this Friday and the resumption of the Big Ten conference schedule just after New Year's Day.

It is a good point in the season to take a step back and look at where we are now in the season and what fans can expect to see from Izzo's squad in 2023. Personally, I am not sure what to expect. I see this as one of the more fascinating teams in the last 20 years.

In flashes, we have seen a team with excellent guard play, not one, but two excellent "stretch-fours" in Joey Hauser and Malik Hall (when he is healthy and not manning the perimeter) and flashes of plus-play at the center position. There is certainly the potential that the team could emerge from Izzo's boot camp this week much improved. I believe that this team certainly could grow into both a Big Ten and a Final Four contender come March, especially as I look around at the rest of the conference and country.

Then again, everyone saw what happened at Notre Dame and against Northwestern. That version of the Spartans will struggle to make the NCAA Tournament. In other words, the 2022-2023 Michigan State squad appears to have both a high ceiling and a very low floor. That is what the "eye test" is telling me.

Fortunately (or unfortunately), we have more than eyes to inform us about what is happening on the court and what may happen going forward. We also have a large arsenal of data and analytics to supplement what we see on the court.