The Spartans are wearing a green helmet, with the Michigan Agricultural College logo on it, green jerseys, and green pants.

After losing their first game of the season last week, Michigan State football looks to rebound this Saturday. In the conference opener against Maryland, which is also Homecoming weekend, MSU has rolled out a familiar logo in a new way. Thursday evening, MSU Football social media accounts posted a video featuring clips from last week’s game against Washington, and a player modeling this week’s combo.

Some quick facts:

- This is the fourth unique uniform combo MSU has worn in four weeks this season. MSU has not repeated a uniform within its own season since 2019.

- This green helmet is the first helmet this season not to feature a Greek key stripe, or any stripe at all.

- This is the first time MSU has ever worn the MAC logo on a helmet.

- This is the first time MSU has worn green pants this season, and with the new green key stripe.

The throwback logo makes sense, as this week’s theme is a “throwback gear”-out at Spartan Stadium. This also shows that MSU in the new era of MSU uniforms, the Spartans will not be afraid to divert from the Greek key stripe on the helmet.

This opens the door for many other logos to be utilized: Script State, Gruff Sparty, the block S, etc.