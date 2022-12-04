Michigan State football offensive lineman Jarrett Horst has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Horst, a fifth-year senior, was in his final year of NCAA eligibility.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-native had a unique journey to the draft. He was initially a freshman in 2018 playing for Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. The following year, Horst transferred to Arkansas State where he spent two seasons: 2019 and 2020.

Horst first joined MSU in 2021 as a senior. He played his fifth and final season for MSU in 2022.

In a statement, posted to Twitter on Sunday, Horst says, "Thank you Michigan State University for the past two years of my life. The experience was truly unforgettable. Taking a chance on a kid from Arkansas State truly changed my life. Thank you to all of the people who supported me through thick and thin, I truly appreciate all of you."

Horst continued by saying, "God's timing Is always perfect" and that the next chapter of his career "will be the best one yet."