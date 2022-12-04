News More News
Michigan State football's Jarrett Horst declares for NFL Draft

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Jarrett Horst (79) in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. (Trevor Ruszkowski - USA TODAY Sports)
Michigan State football offensive lineman Jarrett Horst has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Horst, a fifth-year senior, was in his final year of NCAA eligibility.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-native had a unique journey to the draft. He was initially a freshman in 2018 playing for Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. The following year, Horst transferred to Arkansas State where he spent two seasons: 2019 and 2020.

Horst first joined MSU in 2021 as a senior. He played his fifth and final season for MSU in 2022.

In a statement, posted to Twitter on Sunday, Horst says, "Thank you Michigan State University for the past two years of my life. The experience was truly unforgettable. Taking a chance on a kid from Arkansas State truly changed my life. Thank you to all of the people who supported me through thick and thin, I truly appreciate all of you."

Horst continued by saying, "God's timing Is always perfect" and that the next chapter of his career "will be the best one yet."

