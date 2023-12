The Michigan State football program has a big weekend coming up as it will be the first round of official visits under head coach Jonathan Smith and the new MSU staff.

The Spartans are set to host several 2024 high school prospects, including current commits, a few current and former Oregon State commits, a current Minnesota commit and a very important transfer player.

Below, we detail the official visitors expected to be in East Lansing for the weekend of Dec. 8 through Dec. 10.

Note that players who previously took official visits to Michigan State are able to do so again because of the coaching staff change.