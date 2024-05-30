Michigan State Football has announced three more kickoff times for the 2024 season, including the news that the season opener against Florida Atlantic has been moved to Friday night of Labor Day Weekend as has become a recent school tradition.

After previously announcing that the Week Six matchup at Oregon and Week 12 matchup against Purdue will be moved to Friday night games, the Big Ten release the kickoff times for games scheduled for Week Zero through Three on Thursday afternoon.

For the Spartans, that means the Florida Atlantic, at Maryland, and Prairie View A&M games now have kickoff times. The league typically provides kickoff times, or at least narrows down to two television start windows, for a team's homecoming matchup as well, but the league this year simply listed all four potential start times as being possible as of now for the Iowa matchup in Week Eight with no assigned network information, either.

The new start times announced Thursday include:

-Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network

-at Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network

-Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network

Previous games announced include:

-at Oregon on Friday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX

-Purdue on Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX

That leaves just over half of the schedule awaiting network and start time information with seven games still listed as "to be announced" at the time of publishing.

Michigan State will look to bounce back from a 4-8 (2-7 in the Big Ten) campaign in 2023 as it begins its first season under new head coach Jonathan Smith. MSU has finished with losing seasons in three of the past four years and the Spartans last qualified for a bowl game in 2021, defeating Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl to finish the year 11-2 overall and 7-2 in league action.