Michigan State had won 10 of the last 13 games entering tonight but fell short at Minnesota, 59-56. A late rally for the Gophers give them the win at the Barn.

It was a quick start for the Spartans as it did not take long for MSU to get on the board, scoring five points in the first minute. Malik Hall started off making two field goals to extend the lead to 10-7, but the Gophers had answers in the first five minutes to keep the Spartan lead to one.

Parker Fox's block on Tyson Walker with 14:27 left in the first half sent Walker to the floor shaken up and the Gophers took their first lead off a Cam Christie three pointer, 12-10. Michigan State committed four turnovers over a five possession stretch and the Gophers extended their lead to five with 11:40 to go in the first half.

Missed free throws continued to be a struggle for Michigan State as Malik Hall was only able to convert one of his four attempts in a stretch of first half play; he then gave up a three-point play to Fox at the other end of the court. The 13-3 run for Minnesota created a seven-point lead with ten minutes to go in the first half, 20-13.

Five straight points from Tyson Walker cut the Minnesota lead to two and Xavier Booker added two free throws to make it a 22-20 game with 6:58 to go in the first half. The Gophers relied heavily on the three ball in the first half, shooting 15 times.

Michigan State and Minnesota exchanged threes, tying the game at 27 with under three minutes to go in the half. After multiple empty possessions from both teams, Jaden Akins and Tyson Walker made baskets to give the Spartans a 32-27 halftime lead.

Walker, Akins, and Hall combined for 26 of MSU's 32 first-half points. Despite seven first half turnovers, MSU carried a five point lead into the half.