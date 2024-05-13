Michigan State baseball was back in action this weekend for a series against Minnesota that was pivotal for the Spartans' Big Ten Tournament hopes. MSU lost two out of three against the Golden Gophers after a strong start to the series.

Game one

The Spartans defeated the Golden Gophers 6-4 in the first matchup. Freshman second baseman Ryan McKay led MSU with a home run, two hits, and an RBI in the win. It was McKay's first long ball as a Spartan.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SeWFuIE1jS2F5IHdpdGggaGlzIDFzdCBob21lIHJ1biBhcyBhIFNw YXJ0YW4hISE8YnI+PGJyPk1jS2F5IGlzIG5vdyB0aGUgMTJ0aCBkaWZmZXJl bnQgU3BhcnRhbiB3aXRoIGEgSFIgYWZ0ZXIgaGlzIHNvbG8gcm91bmQtdHJp cHBlciB0byByaWdodCBjZW50ZXIgdGhhdCBib3VuY2VzIG92ZXIgdGhlIE1p bm5lc290YSBzb2Z0YmFsbCBmaWVsZCEhPGJyPjxicj5NU1UgMTxicj5NSU5O IDE8YnI+VDJuZDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29HcmVlbjwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5 YW5tY2theTUxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSeWFubWNrYXk1MTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hPaHlQeUFTVGYiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9IT2h5UHlBU1RmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0 YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChATVNVQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODkwNzUwNjc3NDcz MDM3MzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Senior third baseman Dillon Kark also contributed with four hits and a run scored, while graduate catcher Sam Thompson recorded three hits and an RBI in four at-bats. Thompson's fourth inning single gave Michigan State the lead.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWQgNHRoIHw8YnI+TVNVIDI8YnI+TUlOTiAxPGJyPjxicj5TYW0g VGhvbXBzb24gd2l0aCBhIGdhcC1zcGxpdHRpbmcgUkJJIHNpbmdsZSB0byBk cml2ZSBpbiBSeWFuIE1jS2F5LCB3aG8gc2luZ2xlZCBhbmQgc3RvbGUgMm5k Ljxicj48YnI+RHppZXJ3YSBiYWNrIHRvIGJ1bXAgZm9yIEI0LjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NhbV90aG9tcHNvbjM0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzYW1fdGhvbXBzb24zNDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5tY2theTUxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSeWFubWNrYXk1MTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1E5ZDNYVDduZjEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ROWQzWFQ3bmYxPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChATVNVQmFz ZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVQmFzZWJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODkwODI0NTA1ODYzOTkyMjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa earned his sixth win of the season recording four strikeouts while allowing six hits and three runs in six innings pitched. Graduate right-handed pitcher Aaron Mishoulam earned the save and recorded three strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EemllcndhJiMzOTtzIGZpbmFsICMmIzM5O3M6PGJyPjYuMCBJUDxi cj40IEs8YnI+NiBILCAzIFIsIDIgQkI8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EemllcndhSm9zZXBoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBEemllcndhSm9zZXBoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTW56 V1RLWmhSTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01ueldUS1poUk48L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBNU1VCYXNlYmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTc4OTEwMTk2NjY3MDM0NDI4Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXkgMTEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Game two

Minnesota dominated the Spartans in the second matchup, winning the game 21-3. The Gophers jumped out to a 15-0 lead through five innings of play. Freshman second baseman Tristan Ellis, sophomore designated hitter Ike Mezzenga, and junior outfielder Josh Fitzgerald each contributed with home runs for the Gophers offense. McKay and junior outfielder Nick Williams each recorded two hits for the Spartans in the loss. The Spartans struggled on defense, giving up 17 hits against the Gophers. Senior left-handed pitcher Nick Powers recorded three strikeouts and gave up seven runs in three innings pitched. With the three strikeouts, Powers is now in the top 10 for career strikeouts in a Michigan State uniform with 181.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNrIFBvd2VycyBoYXMgY3JhY2tlZCB0aGUgTVNVIENhcmVlciBT dHJpa2VvdXQgVG9wIDEwIGxpc3QsIG5vdyBhdCBOby4gMTAgd2l0aCAxODEg S3MsIHBhc3NpbmcgTWljayBWYW5Wb3NzZW4gKDIwMTItMTUpICZhbXA7IE1p Y2tleSBTaW5rcyAoMTk1OS02MSkuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTmlja19Qb3dlcnMyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Tmlja19Qb3dlcnMyMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0twWmVn UEVkQWMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LcFplZ1BFZEFjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChATVNVQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE3ODkzOTI5MDQ0NjY2MjQ2Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5 IDExLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Minnesota junior left-handed pitcher Connor Wietgrefe was impressive in the win, recording five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched and only giving up one run.

Game three

Minnesota rallied from a 12-2 deficit to win the third matchup 15-12. The Spartans led the Golden Gophers 12-2 through six innings of play courtesy of McKay’s second home run of the series. Junior catcher Noah Bright and senior outfielder Greg Ziegler also contributed with home runs.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob2FoIEJyaWdodCBiYXR0bGVzIGZvciBhbiAxMS1waXRjaCBBQiB0 aGF0IGVuZHMgd2l0aCBhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9CcmlnaHRCbGFzdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0JyaWdodEJsYXN0PC9hPiBIUiB0byBsZWZ0IGZpZWxkISE8 YnI+PGJyPkl0JiMzOTtzIEJyaWdodCYjMzk7cyA0dGggSFIgb2YgdGhlIHNl YXNvbiEhPGJyPjxicj5NU1UgMTxicj5NSU5OIDA8YnI+VDJuZDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05vYWhCcmlnaHQyMz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATm9haGJyaWdodDIzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vSlFjQkZMNjlsQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pRY0JGTDY5 bEE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBN U1VCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VC YXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc4OTcyNTYwNTcwMjc5OTM4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Thompson's bloop double to clear the bases in the third inning started the big rally for the Spartans as they scored 11 unanswered runs.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaG9tcHNvbiBjbGVhcnMgJiMzOTtlbSE8YnI+PGJyPlNhbSBUaG9t cHNvbiBjb21lcyB0byBiYXQgdy8gYmFzZXMgbG9hZGVkIGFuZCBsb29wcyBh IGJsb29wIGRvdWJsZSBpbiBiZXR3ZWVuIHRoZSBHb3BoZXIgZGVmZW5kZXJz IHRvIGdpdmUgTVNVIDQtMiBsZWFkIC4uLiBUaG9tcHNvbiBsYXRlciBjb21l cyBpbiB0byBzY29yZSEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vc2FtX3Rob21wc29uMzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHNhbV90 aG9tcHNvbjM0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ2hCRnVwbG5j RiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoQkZ1cGxuY0Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBNU1VCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc4 OTczNDY1MTY0MjIzMzI5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTIs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Golden Gophers scored eight unanswered runs to cut the Spartan lead to 12-10 heading into the ninth inning with two home runs by Mezzenga that drove in four runs and a solo home run by junior third baseman Jake Perry. Minnesota scored two more runs in the bottom of the ninth off a single by Fitzgerald and a groundout to tie the game at 12. Sophomore outfielder Jake Berkland’s walk-off three-run home run gave the Golden Gophers the win.

What's next?

With the series loss, the Spartans fall to 22-25 on the season and are now in a three-way tie for eighth place in the Big Ten with Ohio State and Maryland with a conference record of 10-11. Ohio State holds the tiebreaker for eighth place, while the Terrapins are in seventh, putting the Spartans on the outside looking in. MSU will face off against in-state foe Eastern Michigan on Tuesday. The Eagles come into this matchup with a 14-34 overall record and lost two out of three in their previous series last weekend against Bowling Green. The key for the Spartans in this matchup will be pitching. After giving up 36 runs in their two losses to Minnesota, MSU will need strong pitching performances to gain momentum going into a pivotal final home series against Nebraska, which will decide whether or not it will qualify for the Big Ten Tournament. First pitch for the matchup against Eastern Michigan is set for 6:05 p.m. at McLane Stadium.