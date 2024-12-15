Michigan State downs Iowa in physical 68-60 win to improve to 10-0

Michigan State's Emma Shumate reacts to action on the floor against Iowa; Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich. Dec. 15, 2024. (Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

The No. 17/19 Michigan State Spartans were looking to snap a five-game losing streak to No. 21/25 Iowa on Sunday while improving to a program best 10-0 record. Thanks to a physical and hard fought effort, MSU did just that thanks to a 68-66 victory to start Big Ten action 1-0. Four players in total, two for each team, fouled out of the game. MSU came back from trailing by as much as nine in the third quarter to hang on for the win down the final stretch with three Spartans finishing in double figures and two fouling out. MSU held Iowa to its lowest regular season point total since a 65-58 loss to Kansas State on Nov. 16, 2023 while also scoring its lowest of the season so far, falling 10 points shy of its back-to-back 78-point performances against California and Vanderbilt in Palm Desert last month.

Julia Ayrault led all scorers Sunday with 19 points, including two-for-4 from 3-point range. The graduate guard also led the Spartans in blocks with three while logging four boards. Junior guard Grace VanSlooten finished with 14 points and tied graduate guard Jaddan Smimmons for the team high in rebounds with seven apiece. VanSlooten also matched Ines Sotelo for the team high in takeaways with three steals. Graduate guard Nyla Hampton also hit double figures with 13 points. The Spartans held Iowa's scoring leader, senior guard Lucy Olsen, to a season low of 13 points. The Hawkeyes were instead led in scoring by junior forward Hannah Stuelke with 18 points, a season high. She led three players in double-figures scoring for Iowa.

The first two quarters on Sunday were a back and forth affair with the lead changing or being tied 15 times. Neither team led by more than five with the Spartans holding a 16-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter and Iowa managing a 33-28 lead at the buzzer to end the first half thanks to a buzzer beater from the elbow by Olsen. Ayrault finished the half with 11 of her 19 points.

The third quarter has often been a struggle for Michigan State this season, and that remained the case for the Spartans on Sunday against the Hawkeyes. Iowa was able to come out of the locker room and quickly stretch its lead to eight off a 3-pointer by Olsen. VanSlooten managed to trim the deficit to just three thanks to four-straight points that included a strong and-one finish with 7:23 left in the stanza. The Spartans trailed just 37-34 after she hit the extra point.



Just a few minutes later, Iowa was able to open up the largest lead of either team with a nine-point advantage on a 3-pointer by Kylie Feuerbach with 4:44 left in the third. MSU caught a hot streak to end the quarter, mounting a 6-0 run to close the stanza down just 52-49. The Hawkeyes managed to push their lead right back to nine at the start of the fourth, but the Spartans finally tied it up again at 58-58 with 6:46 left and it was a nailbiter down the final stretch. Despite MSU pulling out to as much as a seven-point lead with 3:17 left, Iowa refused to go quietly and cut it to a single-possession game in the final minute. This is also around when things got messy with the officiating crew as two mistakes occurred. The first was a missed change in possession with :41 remaining and MSU leading just 67-64. Iowa stole the ball and had clear possession before MSU stole it right back. The shot clock was not reset and MSU was blown for a violation as the team couldn't get a shot off with the one second remaining on it. Then with :31 remaining, Taylor Stremlow committed her fifth foul on the rebound that ensued after Simmons blocked Olsen in an impressive and clutch defensive play.