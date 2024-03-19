The initial spring practice under first year head coach Jonathan Smith marks a new era in East Lansing. It also brings a clean slate, and with that comes some adjustments and changes, even during a full team practice.

“I think everyone in here wants to win, wants to take this place to the next level. I have absolutely no complaints about the staff whatsoever.”

“The change in culture has been good,” Hansen said after Michigan State’s first spring practice on Tuesday. “It’s definitely a whole new culture, a whole new vibe around here. They came in, they hit the ground running. They started hiring new coaches, starting hiring the people that they felt would fit this place best. I think coach Smith took a great initiative on finding the right people and finding the guys that are going to be able to take the program to the next level.

First year head coach, tons of new assistant coaches and support staffers, numerous newcomers, brand new addition to the football facility, all contributing to a new culture.

“We’re working, that’s for sure,” said Hansen when asked about his takeaway from the first spring practice. “High tempo, flying around, getting the feel of the new practices and how it’s set up. It’s a lot different than how we did practice before… it’s good to get a whole new coaching points from a different staff. After being with the same staff for four years, it’s good to have a new open page, open book.”

Michigan State ran into injury troubles in the past couple of seasons under the previous staff. Preserving the bodies of the players and maintaining longevity is something that is emphasized with the new staff.

“They’re rotating us in and out and making sure that we’re doing the things to set us up for longevity wise,” Hansen said. “Making sure that we're not taking 8-10 reps in a row, just breaking it up so that way we can stay playing fast and physical while still getting our work in, and also making sure that we’re not getting injured.”

Joe Rossi is the new defensive coordinator in East Lansing. His philosophy? Stop the run and eliminate explosives. His coaching style?

“He’s high energy, likes to get to the points, doesn’t do too much yelling, just straight to the point making sure everybody knows what they’re supposed to do,” Hansen explained.

As far as coaching goes, there are some changes for Hansen. One change is when Hansen is challenged with a double team. The previous staff instructed Hansen to hold onto a double team and wait for the ball carrier to come to him to make a play. Under the new staff, he is instructed to try to split that double team.

“They’re letting us go,” Hansen said. “They’re letting us fly through and hit people. So it’s going to be nice not to have as much responsibility as far as holding onto double teams. I mean, yeah, we’re gonna have that responsibility. But as far as our scheme goes, we’re meant to be penetrators whereas [we used to be] holding the point. So it’s going to be a lot better for us, especially injury wise because we’re not taking on that 700 pounds every play.”

Overall, Hansen said that the defensive scheme is more aggressive.

“We’re shooting, we’re going every play,” Hansen added. “We’re racing off the line of scrimmage.”

Hansen described the scheme as “detail-oriented,” and the staff is introducing it little by little instead of pouring it all on at once.

“The scheme, there’s details to it," Hansen elaborated. "But the way that they break it down, they start at the very beginning to make sure you know exactly all the moving parts, everything that’s around you, and then stack on that. Every other day, we were having another install that builds on that previous install.”

Hansen and the defensive linemen also have a new position coach: Legi Suiaunoa. He comes over from Smith’s staff at Oregon State, and Suiaunoa has made a positive impression on Hansen thus far.

“He’s awesome to learn from,” Hansen said about Suiaunoa. “He definitely (has) different coaching points as far as his coaching techniques. I’m excited to learn from him. I like the way he teaches the game, he breaks it down.”

MSU will continue spring practice for the next five weeks. It all culminates with the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20 inside Spartan Stadium.