Published Dec 1, 2024
Michigan State CB commit Aydan West visits East Lansing as others pursue
Ryan O'Bleness  •  Rivals.com
Michigan State three-star cornerback commit Aydan West returned to East Lansing on Saturday to watch the Spartans take on Rutgers.

This was an important visit for MSU as other programs continue to pursue the coveted cornerback.

The Quince Orchard High School (North Potomac, Md.) athlete took an official visit to Ohio State during the weekend of Nov. 23. He received an offer from the Buckeyes while he was in Columbus.

Prior to that, West was at Virginia Tech for an official visit during the weekend of Nov. 9.

A recent scholarship offer from UCLA also has West's interest.

Following his trip to Michigan State, West spoke with Rivals to detail the visit and provide the latest on his recruitment with the Early Signing Period quick approaching on Dec. 4.

