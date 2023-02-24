The Michigan State Spartans baseball team is set to travel to the Carolinas this weekend for three games against three separate opponents. Michigan State's first game of the weekend will be against USC Upstate. The game will be played at Cleveland S. Harley Baseball Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, and can be watched on ESPN+. Michigan State began the season 3-1 after the opening weekend, but will have a difficult challenge on Friday as USC Upstate, also called the Spartans, sport a 5-0 record so far in the 2023 campaign. Upstate faced off against Towson University last weekend and outscored the Tigers 26-5 in a three-game sweep. After the sweep against Towson, Upstate faced North Florida in a two-game midweek battle and came away with another sweep. USC Upstate outscored North Florida 24-11 in the two-game set. Through the first five games of the 2023 season, Upstate is led offensively by Noah Sullivan. Sullivan is batting a whopping .471 with two home runs, and seven RBIs. Sullivan, who is also a relief pitcher for the Upstate Spartans, has thrown 4.1 shutout innings with five strikeouts. The versatility of Sullivan could be a key factor in Friday's contest against Michigan State. The Upstate pitching staff is led by Friday night starter Reese Dutton. Dutton put up major numbers at Hartland junior college and helped them to the No. 3 overall seed in the NJCAA JUCO World Series. Dutton was named a first-team all-American at Hartland, posting 12 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.51 ERA. In Dutton's first start as an Upstate Spartan, he dominated the Towson offense to a tune of six shutout innings, while scattering four hits and striking out six batters. Michigan State will have its hands full with Dutton and Sullivan on Friday.

Michigan State vs. USC Upstate recap (13-6 win)

The Michigan State Spartans topped the USC Upstate Spartans by a score of 13-6 in Friday's contest at Cleveland S. Harley Baseball Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Upstate Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and that would be the only lead they would take. Michigan State starter Joseph Dzierwa had some struggles early, walking the first batter of the game and giving up back-to-back doubles to plate the first run of the contest. Just like last weekend, though, MSU would come back from an early deficit and not look back. The MSU offense got going in the third inning by way of a bases-clearing three-run double off the bat of Trent Farquhar to take a 3-1 lead. Brock Vradenburg would drive home Farquhar on an RBI groundout to take a 4-1 lead after three innings. Michigan State would tack on two more runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Upstate would not go down quietly, though. On a 3-1 pitch with the bases loaded, Grant Sherrod took a fastball down the middle over the left field wall for a grand slam to cut the Michigan State lead to 6-5 after six innings. The Michigan State offense would waste no time responding, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to take a commanding 11-5 lead, which would be the game-deciding inning in this one. Michigan State relief pitcher Nolan Higgins would close the ninth inning for MSU, giving the team a 13-6 win against USC Upstate, which came into the game with a perfect 5-0 record.

Gardner-Webb and Presbyterian previews

Next, Michigan State will travel to Boiling Springs, North Carolina to face off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Bill Masters Field at John Henry Moss Stadium at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday. The Runnin' Bulldogs struggled mightily against Rider last weekend, going 1-3 and being outscored 27-9 in the four-game series. Gardner-Webb also faced Elon in a midweek clash on Tuesday and lost 7-5. Through the first five games of the 2023 season, the Bulldogs are led by Mark Black in the offensive department with a .417 average, three RBIs and a stolen base. The Bulldogs will need to get more from the entire lineup to compete against the Spartans on Saturday. Pitching wise, the Bulldogs are led by Bobby Alcock. Alcock, who was a Cape Cod league representative, is the Bulldogs’ Friday night starter and he made his presence known against Rider by going five innings and only allowing one earned run, while striking out six in Gardner-Webb's only victory so far this season.

The last game in the three-game weekend for Michigan State comes against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time at PC Baseball Complex in Clinton, South Carolina. Presbyterian started the 2023 campaign by taking on Georgetown for a three-game series. The Blue Hose took one out of three games against the Hoyas, and only lost by a combined three runs in the two losses. Presbyterian then evened up its record by defeating Western Carolina 3-0 in a midweek game on Wednesday. Through the first four games, the Blue Hose have been carried by the team's pitching staff with a team ERA of 2.62. The Spartans will see Charlie McDaniel starting on the bump on Sunday. McDaniel had a rough first inning against Georgetown last weekend, allowing five first-inning runs to the Hoyas. McDaniel was dominant after that, though, giving the Blue Hose six shutout innings against Western Carolina. Through the first four games of the season, the Blue Hose offense doesn’t sport a hitter with an average above .280, and overall Presbyterian has just a .214 team batting average.

