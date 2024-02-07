Michigan State adds Prairie View A&M to 2024 schedule
Michigan State has added Prairie View A&M to their 2024 schedule according to the program's official schedule release for the upcoming season on Wednesday. It will be the first ever matchup between the two programs.
The matchup against the FCS program will take place in Week 3 of the 2024 season on September 14. The Spartans were originally going to face the Louisiana Ragin-Cajuns in Week 3 before Louisiana decided to buy out the game in favor of taking on Wake Forest next fall instead.
Spartans Illustrated reported in January that MSU's contract with Louisiana stated that if one party canceled the game, that school would pay the other $500,000 as liquidated damages.
Prairie View A&M, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) went 6-6 in 2023, winning the SWAC West Division before falling to Florida A&M in the SWAC Championship Game 35-14.
Last season, the Panthers took on the SMU Mustangs on the road, being sent home with a 69-0 loss.
MICHIGAN STATE'S FULL 2024 SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
8/31/24
|
East Lansing, MI
|
9/7/24
|
at Maryland
|
College Park, MD
|
9/14/24
|
vs Prairie View A&M
|
East Lansing, MI
|
9/21/24
|
Chestnut Hill, MI
|
9/28/24
|
vs Ohio State
|
East Lansing, MI
|
10/5/24
|
at Oregon
|
Eugene, OR
|
10/19/24
|
vs Iowa
|
East Lansing, MI
|
10/26/24
|
at Michigan
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
11/2/24
|
vs Indiana
|
East Lansing, MI
|
11/16/24
|
at Illinois
|
Urbana-Champaign, IL
|
11/23/24
|
vs Purdue
|
East Lansing, MI
|
11/30/24
|
vs Rutgers
|
East Lansing, MI
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.