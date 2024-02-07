Michigan State has added Prairie View A&M to their 2024 schedule according to the program's official schedule release for the upcoming season on Wednesday. It will be the first ever matchup between the two programs.



The matchup against the FCS program will take place in Week 3 of the 2024 season on September 14. The Spartans were originally going to face the Louisiana Ragin-Cajuns in Week 3 before Louisiana decided to buy out the game in favor of taking on Wake Forest next fall instead.

Spartans Illustrated reported in January that MSU's contract with Louisiana stated that if one party canceled the game, that school would pay the other $500,000 as liquidated damages.

Prairie View A&M, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) went 6-6 in 2023, winning the SWAC West Division before falling to Florida A&M in the SWAC Championship Game 35-14.

Last season, the Panthers took on the SMU Mustangs on the road, being sent home with a 69-0 loss.



MICHIGAN STATE'S FULL 2024 SCHEDULE

MICHIGAN STATE 2024 SCHEDULE DATE OPPONENT LOCATION 8/31/24 vs Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

9/7/24 at Maryland

College Park, MD

9/14/24 vs Prairie View A&M

East Lansing, MI

9/21/24 at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MI

9/28/24 vs Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

10/5/24 at Oregon

Eugene, OR

10/19/24 vs Iowa

East Lansing, MI

10/26/24 at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

11/2/24 vs Indiana

East Lansing, MI

11/16/24 at Illinois

Urbana-Champaign, IL

11/23/24 vs Purdue

East Lansing, MI

11/30/24 vs Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

