Official visit season has finally arrived in East Lansing. Jonathan Smith and company will welcome nine class of 2025 prospects to Michigan State's campus on Friday for the Spartans' first official visit weekend of the cycle.

Below, Spartans Illustrated takes a look at each of the nine prospects expected on campus this weekend and where MSU stands with each prospect.

Before diving into those that are expected to make the trip this weekend, there were a few prospects who were previously expected to take an official visit to Michigan State this weekend, but will no longer do so — due to decisions made by both MSU and the prospects themselves.

First, four-star safety Keon Young and four-star wide receiver Jeff Exinor are no longer expected on campus this weekend, Spartans Illustrated has confirmed.

Young, instead of visiting Michigan State this weekend, will be visiting Ole Miss. He also has scheduled official visits to South Florida and Kentucky on June 14 and June 21, respectively. He told Spartans Illustrated he will not be rescheduling his visit to East Lansing.

Exinor is another visit that was canceled this week. Michigan State was entering this weekend in a solid position for Exinor, but may have been slightly behind both Virginia Tech and Penn State. Additionally, it appears MSU is targetting more speedy receivers than big-bodied types like Exinor, so this may have been more of a mutual decision between the parties. He took an official visit to Blacksburg in April and will be at Penn State next weekend. A decision from Exinor could come as soon as following that Penn State visit, though the four-star prospect hasn't set a definitive timeline.

Additionally, at one point it was expected that four-star linebacker Dante McClellan was going to visit East Lansing this weekend, but after committing to Missouri at the end of April, he is no longer visiting. Finally, three-star cornerback George Mullins was originally tentatively planning to officially Michigan State this weekend as well, but as far as Spartans Illustrated can tell, that visit was never set in stone. He is now expected to tentatively return to East Lansing during the weekend of June 21, but that is still fluid.

Now, Let's get into those who are expected to make the trip.

