Michigan State's 'intense' spring practice impresses 2026 CB Carsen Eloms

Three-star cornerback Carsen Eloms is a priority target in the secondary for Michigan State in the 2026 class, and following a good unofficial visit experience to East Lansing on Thursday, expect the Spartans to be a top contender in Eloms' recruitment.

Eloms, out of Fishers High School in Indiana, had visited Michigan State in the past, but that was for a game-day back in 2023 under the previous coaching staff. This was his first opportunity to get an up-close look at the program under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the staff.

While at MSU, Eloms was able to get a feel for the university and football facilities, watch the Spartans compete in spring practice, spend time with the staff and more.

"I got to tour all of the facilities and the campus," Eloms sad. "I sat in on a few meetings and I watched practice, that was fun! I liked watching practice the most! They were intense and having fun out there."