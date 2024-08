Michigan State football has no shortage of room for improvement all over the field, but which position group will make the biggest jump from last season?

Do we think Aidan Chiles at quarterback is the biggest improvement, or will the secondary from returners Dillon Tatum and Malik Spencer and additions of Ed Woods and Nikai Martinez get the nod?

Plus, we talk about the 50/50 games on the MSU football schedule and why those opponents aren't to be slept on, and also why the Spartans should have a decent-to-great chance of winning that game.