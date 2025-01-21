Locked On Spartans: Where things stand after MSU football's junior day

Discover the latest buzz in Michigan State football recruiting! Ryan O'Bleness from Spartans Illustrated shares insights on Michigan State's recent junior day.

Is 2026 MSU priority quarterback Kayd Coffman close to a decision? After Michigan State was his first Power First offer, Coffman's recruitment is heating up, as he now draws interest from top programs like Iowa State and Ole Miss. Other key recruits like Eli Bickel, Kory Amachree and more are discussed in the episode as well.

And, how might the "electric" atmosphere at the Breslin Center during Michigan State men's basketball's ranked win over Illinois influence how the recruits view the Spartans?

Plus, review the Spartans' strategic moves in the transfer portal during the winter window, especially on the offensive line with the additions of Conner Moore, Matt Gulbin and others, and get the inside scoop on positions MSU may target during the spring transfer window as well.