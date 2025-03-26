Locked On Spartans: Where MSU basketball has the advantage vs. Ole Miss

Michigan State men's basketball is going to have its hands full with Chris Beard and his experienced Ole Miss Rebels. Can Tom Izzo find big advantages on the court with Jeremy Fears Jr., Tre Holloman, Jase Richardson and Jaden Akins? And can this be another big spot for Coen Carr yet again this tournament? P

lus, Michigan State hockey is set to face off against Cornell hockey to start a hopeful trip to the Frozen Four and beyond. What will make this path tricky even with Hobey Baker finalist Isaac Howard? We are joined by Jeremy Dewar of Spartans Illustrated to get into it.