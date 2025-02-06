Advertisement
Published Feb 6, 2025
Locked On Spartans: What is "success" for MSU football and basketball?
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State is at an inflection point with its two biggest programs as Jonathan Smith needs to make a statement in year two and Tom Izzo needs to get the Spartans out of their rut.

What will we consider success for the football team, and is it truly “banner or bust” for the basketball team?

