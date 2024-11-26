Locked On Spartans: Surprisingly, Michigan State is favored versus Rutgers

Michigan State football has had its rough patches and is coming off a underwhelming victory over a bad Purdue team...Yet the Spartans are surprisingly favored at home this weekend against Rutgers.

We make sense of why the Spartans might have a chance from what benefits MSU and how Rutgers might not be able to take advantage of all of the Spartans' flaws. Plus, we chat about the latest 2025 MSU football recruiting commit Zion Gist.

We are then joined by former MSU basketball player Conner George to talk about Michigan State men's basketball's opening Maui Invitational win over Colorado. With how the Spartans won that game with rebounding, transition hoops and more rebounding...is MSU close to being back? Plus, Jase Richardson, Jaxon Kohler and Coen Carr have been impressing early on.